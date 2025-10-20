'The boys told me not to, but I was panicking' – Paul Double survives late attacks at Tour of Guangxi to claim first WorldTour GC win

'I was happy yesterday, but to finish the job today, it's pretty emotional' says British rider after the biggest result of his career so far

NANNING, CHINA - OCTOBER 19: (L-R) Jasha Sutterlin of Germany, Max Walscheid of Germany, overall final race winner Paul Double of Great Britain - Red Leader Jersey, Alan Hatherly of South Africa and Team Jayco AlUla react after the 6th Gree-Tour Of Guangxi 2025, Stage 6 a 134.3km stage from Nanning to Nanning / #UCIWT / on October 19, 2025 in Nanning, China. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Having only joined cycling's top division in 2025 at the relatively late age of 29, Paul Double (Jayco AlUla) was left emotional after surviving late attacks to hold onto his GC lead at the Tour of Guangxi and claim his first WorldTour stage race win.

Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) left Double panicking as he attacked solo on the final lap of the main climb featured on the final stage in Nanning, having started the day in second at only a 15-second deficit.

Double did arrive in China with the ambition of performing well overall, with Hatherly as the team's second option, but actually taking red ahead of the likes of Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) and Mattias Skjelmose (Lidl-Trek), who started as the favourites, wasn't exactly what he'd predicted.

