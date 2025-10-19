Tour of Guangxi: Paul Double wins final men's WorldTour stage race of 2025 season, as Paul Magnier claims fifth bunch sprint in six days
Victor Lafay launches dangerous late attack but finally second overall, Jhonatan Narváez third
Paul Double (Jayco-AIUla) resisted a dangerous late attack by Victor Lafay (Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale) to win the overall classification of the Tour of Guangxi on Sunday, with Paul Magnier (Soudal-QuickStep) scorching to a remarkable full house of five bunch sprint wins out of a possible five on the 2025 WorldTour's final day of racing.
Timing his move perfectly with a late blast up the right-hand side of the barriers, Magnier crossed the line just ahead of Stanislaw Aniolkowski (Cofidis) and Paul Penhoet (Groupama-FDJ)
After taking the lead on Guangxi's one summit finish stage at Nongla on Saturday, Double and the remnants of his squad in the lead group were forced to chase hard when Lafay, just 15 seconds back, charged away on the last ascent of the Qingxiushan climb.
However, as the road dropped back down through the forest to a broad highway, the Frenchman was reeled in some eight kilometres from the line. Then with the stage subsequently decided in a reduced bunch sprint, Double was finally able to celebrate his first overall victory at WorldTour level.
Second on GC in the final WorldTour race of the season was Lafay, 15 seconds back. Showing notable season-long consistency, Jhonatan Narváez (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) - the winner of the first event of the series, the Santos Tour Down Under back in January - came home in third, 16 seconds behind.
More later...
Results
