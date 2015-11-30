Pinarello launches Dogma F8W with wireless SRAM RED eTap

Image 1 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 3 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 4 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 5 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 6 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 7 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 8 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 9 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 10 of 10 The new Pinarello Dogma F8w (Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello have unveiled their latest Dogma bike, the F8W, which is equipped with SRAM's new RED eTap electronic groupset.

SRAM's new shifting system was launched earlier this year, following electronic systems from Shimano and Campagnolo, and has been hailed as one of the technical innovations of 2015. Shifting is done wirelessly via a proprietary protocol called Airea, and allows the exchange of impulses via radio between levers, rear derailleur and front derailleur, through a safe coded frequency.

The new method of shifting sees the left lever downshift the rear derailleur and the right lever upshift the rear derailleur, while pressing both levers causes the system to shift the front derailleur to the opposite position.

“I’ve been trying the new SRAM RED eTap on my Dogma for a long time; I’m really impressed by the performance of this product. I am sure that it will be perfect on our bikes," said Fausto Pinarello in a statement.

Gaetan Vétois, SRAM's European Marketing Director, added: “Being associated with Pinarello for their latest Dogma launch, provides the perfect platform and match for SRAM RED eTap. It also brings together two companies focused on product innovation for the benefit of its customers.”

The Dogma F8W will be produced in limited edition in the exclusive red and white colour seen in the pictures above, with a limited number of bikes available from January 2016.