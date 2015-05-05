Talansky leads Cannondale-Garmin into Tour of California

Image 1 of 7 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale Garmin) Image 2 of 7 A jubilant Ben King (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: ASO) Image 3 of 7 The Cannondale-Garmin team staff help Ted King and Davide Villella get up and going again after the crash (Image credit: Ilario Biondi/Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 7 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling Team) Image 5 of 7 Andrew Talansky (Cannondale-Garmin) (Image credit: Cannondale-Garmin Pro Cycling) Image 6 of 7 Alex Howes (Cannondale Garmin) descending (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 7 Lasse Norman Hansen (Cannondale-Garmin) in the sprint jersey (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Andrew Talansky will lead Cannondale Garmin in next week's Amgen Tour of California and will be supported by a team that includes Alex Howes and former Team Sky rider Joe Dombrowski.

Talansky has struggled for form and results so far this season but the Californian heads into the race looking to find his feet as he builds up towards a tilt at this year's Tour de France. The 26-year-old made the top 10 in the Tour de France in 2013.

The American will be supported by a well-rounded team and Jonathan Vaughters hinted that the squad will race aggressively over the eight-day event that runs from May 10-17.

"We're hoping for a breakout performance from one of our many young riders. Stage wins are possibilities from Alex, Ruben, and Kristoffer," Vaughters said.

Dombrowski, who signed for the team after an injury spell at Team Sky, returns to race where he first made his name as an up-and-coming rider.

"Joe Dombrowski first proved himself in California in 2012 on Mt. Baldy. I think he's looking to see what he can do there again. Overall, our objective will be to race for the win as much as possible on every day that presents a chance."

The team is rounded out with Howes, who won a stage in last year's USA Pro Cycling Challenge, Olympic Omnium champion, Lasse Hansen, former US road champion Ben King, neo-pros Kristoffer Skjerping and Ruben Zepuntke, and Ted King.