Turkish rider Mustafa Ayyorkun dies after crash during Tour of Iran

The Turkish Cycling Federation announced on Wednesday the tragic death of 21-year-old Continental pro Mustafa Ayyorkun (Spor Toto) following a crash during stage 5 of the Tour of Iran last Saturday.

Ayyorkun was transported to hospital with a fractured vertebra in his neck, according to the statement, but died suddenly on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

In a statement, Turkish Cycling Federation President Emin Müftüoğlu said they had been in contact with the Turkish consulate in Iran since the crash happened.

"Immediately after the accident that occurred during the race, our Ministry of Youth and Sports was in close contact with our Tabriz Consulate, the Tehran Embassy, and Iranian officials. Since Saturday, we have been closely and meticulously following the process.

"We received information from the hospital that our athlete had a fracture in his neck and would be kept under observation for three days. His health situation was progressing positively. However, the sudden news of his passing last night deeply shocked us all. We are very sad. Mustafa Ayyorkun was a great value for Turkish cycling," Müftüoğlu stated.

Ayyorkun, a two-time junior national champion, competed with the Turkish team Spor Toto since 2023 and with the Turkish national team on the track.

Cyclingnews sends our deepest condolences to Mustafa's family, friends and teammates.