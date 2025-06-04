Recommended reading

Turkish rider Mustafa Ayyorkun dies after crash during Tour of Iran

21-year-old dies in hospital after fracture in his neck

The Turkish Cycling Federation announced on Wednesday the tragic death of 21-year-old Continental pro Mustafa Ayyorkun (Spor Toto) following a crash during stage 5 of the Tour of Iran last Saturday.

Ayyorkun was transported to hospital with a fractured vertebra in his neck, according to the statement, but died suddenly on Tuesday, June 3, 2025.

