Sweet Protection launches the radical Redeemer 2Vi® Mips time trial helmet

Sweet Protection's new time trial helmet, first spotted at the Volto Ao Algarve earlier this year, has officially launched this week. Named the Redeemer 2Vi® Mips, the helmet has been developed in conjunction with the Uno X Pro Cycling team as well as expertise from the F1 aerodynamics world and uses the MIPS Air Node system.

The helmet has been seen in the wild already this year and set tongues wagging at the Volta ao Algarve when the radical new lid was first spotted. It follows a recent spate of unusual-looking time trial helmets breaking cover at last year's Tour de France. Uno-X Pro cycling will use the helmet in this year's Tour de France.

The Redeemer 2Vi® Mips helmet has been developed in collaboration with the Uno X Pro cycling team and 2022 U23 ITT World Champion Søren Wærenskjold in particular. Womens Hour record holder Joss Lowden also played a part in the development and testing of the helmet. Norwegian brand Sweet Protection says the new helmet is possibly the most advanced time trial helmet on the planet.

You will be able to see out of the production model (Image credit: Victoria Klumpen (superneo))

Sweet Protection and Uno X Pro cycling also collaborated with Swedish company MIPS and F1 aerodynamicist Kyle Forster on the design of the new helmet. Following a three-dimensional scan of a rider, computational fluid dynamics design (CFD) was then used to model helmet designs, and helmets were then taken to the wind tunnel for testing.

Sweet Protection says considering both rider and bike as one system presents several aerodynamic challenges and that the Redeemer 2Vi® Mips development tried to find a solution for these challenges.

Casper von Folsach, the Performance Coach at Uno-X Pro Cycling Team and Danish Team Pursuit rider also played a part in the development of the helmet, saying:

"Aerodynamic drag is where most of the watts, the riders push, goes to overcome. For the overall aerodynamics of a racing cyclist, the helmet is critical. Hence why we have worked so hard on optimizing this helmet. I’m proud to offer the fastest solution together with Sweet Protection.”

The front hole is known as the 'bypass duct' and channels air down the sides to the rear (Image credit: Victoria Klumpen (superneo))

A key feature of the new helmet is what Sweet Protection call the bypass duct situated at the front of the helmet. Air is split here and accelerated through an air duct, exiting at the trailing edge of the helmet at a higher speed than the air on the outside surface, which then flows around the rider’s shoulders to reduce the overall drag.

The helmet has a low stack height which has been achieved using variable density shells, as well as a tight fit that aligns with the rider's shoulders and back in the ideal position minimising aerodynamic drag.

Sweet Protection wanted the Redeemer 2Vi® Mips to be competitive across a range of rider shapes and in particular shoulder widths which impact aerodynamic drag. There will be two helmet sizes and customisable fit pads to achieve the fastest fit for individual rider shapes.

A close-fitting and optional flush visor with two bypass ducts improves aerodynamics and aims to prevent fogging.

The Retail Price for the helmet will be €450 depending on accessories and it will be available from fall 2023. Global pricing is still to be finalised.