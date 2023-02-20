Is the new Uno-X time trial helmet the wildest one yet?
New from Sweet Protection, it has a normal silhouette from the side, but from the front it's a different story
The Volto ao Algarve isn't necessarily the biggest race of the year but the final time trial of the race was the backdrop for some new, unreleased TT tech, in the form of a pretty radical new helmet from Uno-X Pro Cycling Team sponsor Sweet Protection.
There has definitely been a trend in recent years for some groundbreaking (and visually arresting) helmets, especially for the time trial. Weird helmets took over the Tour de France last year, with some enormous options from Kask, and a Specialized model with an integrated head-sock. This new model, seen atop Alexander Kristoff and his teammates would definitely fit in with the new kids on the block.
As it is currently unreleased we cannot say much for sure, but the general form is very similar to that of the old POC Tempor helmet which was perhaps most famously, or infamously, seen in use by the Danish team pursuit squad during their altercation with Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics. The flared edges, we presume, are designed to smooth the airflow around the rider's shoulders.
The carcass of the helmet seems to have a number of internal air channels built in. Two large vents above the front visor are assumed to be there to cool the face and also reduce the fogging of the visor by enduring airflow over the inside of the lens.
The stand-out feature, at the front of the main body of the helmet, is a large central vent. Within this, in the void, is a splitter running vertically that looks to split the direct airflow into two channels running either side of the head behind a carbon, or carbon effect shroud. Sweet Protection has a history of using actual carbon fibre in its snowsports helmets, so it's not unreasonable to suspect it's the former. Whether this split vent is for aerodynamics or cooling it's impossible to say at this stage, so let's assume it's the latter for now.
MIPS is approaching ubiquity at the pinnacle of head protection for cyclists, and so it's no surprise to see this model sporting a yellow sticker denoting it has rotational impact protection built in.
Cyclingnews understands the helmet, its model name we're unsure of, has been developed in conjunction with the Uno-X team and technical staff for at least the past 12 months, and that the team is trialling the use of various new aerodynamic advancements ahead of its debut at the Tour de France in July.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage making his own frames and components as a part time framebuilder, restoring old mountain bikes, or walking his collie in the Lake District.
Height: 182cm
Weight: 72Kg
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, 1988 Specialized Rockhopper, Stooge Mk4, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross
