‘Stupid' but a 'good lesson’ – Premature celebration undoes Wiebes at Amstel Gold Race

By Lukas Knöfler
published

SD Worx-Protime sprinter pipped on the line by a fast closing Marianne Vos

BERG EN TERBLIJT NETHERLANDS APRIL 14 Lorena Wiebes of The Netherlands and Team SD Worx Protime celebrates at podium as second place winner during the 10th Amstel Gold Race Ladies Edition 2024 a 1576km one day race from Maastricht to Berg en Terblijt on UCIWWT April 14 2024 in Berg en Terblijt Netherlands Photo by Luc ClaessenGetty Images
Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) walks up to the Amstel Gold Race podium to the stand on the second step (Image credit: Getty Images)

When she raised her arms just before the finish line, Lorena Wiebes (SD Worx-Protime) thought she had won the women’s Amstel Gold Race, after a shortened edition in which she surprised by being able to stay with the punchers’ attacks on the Cauberg. However, Marianne Vos (Team Visma-Lease a Bike) threw her bike on the line, taking the win and pushing Wiebes into second place.

Wiebes was understandably upset after missing what would have been a valued, and somewhat unexpected, addition to her palmares through her own mistake.

