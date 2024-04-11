An Ardennes horizon and the easing Olympic obsession – Amanda Spratt

By Simone Giuliani
published

'I still think I have room to grow and room to improve' says Australian embarking on her 13th season as a professional

Amanda Spratt (Lidl-Trek) before De Brabantse Pijl Women on Wednesday (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Amanda Spratt sat in Australia at the start of a new season, surveying the landscape of the year behind and what was on the horizon for the season ahead, the now rapidly approaching Ardennes Classics once again stood out.

The 2023 season has traversed some rocky terrain for both the Lidl-Trek team and the Australian rider – “unsatisfying I think is the way I’d describe it” said Spratt. Illness played on her season though it was not without some high points and indications that she had well and truly built back from the problems she faced with Iliac artery endofibrosis

