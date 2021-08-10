Stephens, Honsinger renew with TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank through 2023

US road champion Lauren Stephens and multi-time US cyclo-cross champion Clara Honsinger have renewed contracts with TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“I’m so happy to be part of Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank for another two seasons," Stephens said. “The team continues to be the perfect fit, just like it has been for more than a decade.”

Stephens has been with the American outfit since 2013. She's won the overall titles at Tour de l'Ardeche and Joe Martin, and has stood on the podium at Santos Women's Tour Down Under and the Tour of California time trial.

Honsinger delivered Stephens to her first US national title at the USA Cycling Pro Road National Championships in June.

Honsinger specialises in cyclo-cross with Cannondale–Cyclocrossworld.com, but she joined TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank's road team this year in what was her first professional road contract. She will continue with the team for the next two seasons developing her skills on the WorldTour.

“I’m excited that TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank sees the potential in me and my performances,” Honsinger said. “By going WorldTour, we have a massive opportunity for growth and to gain some great results.”

TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank have announced that it will file an application for a Women's WorldTour licence in 2022.

Owned and managed by Linda Jackson, the team has secured the additional funding through its existing partners to pay for the heightened financial requirements, such as increased rider salaries, to be part of the top tier of women's teams.

The team will also provide riders with critical resources needed to achieve their goals, including improved infrastructure, specific training camps, a performance director, and additional coaching and directing staff.