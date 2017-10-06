Spratt re-signs with Orica-Scott

Image 1 of 5 A smiling Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Amanda Spratt signs on (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Amanda Spratt finishing the GP de Plouay (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) had plenty time of celebrate her stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Amanda Spratt, 30, has re-signed with the Orica-Scott team for 2018. The Australian has been part of the team since its inaugural season in 2012 and has become one of the most respected riders in the women's field.

This season Spratt has been consistent throughout, winning the Tour Down Under in January before closing out her campaign at the World Championships in Bergen, Norway.

"I have been with the team since it first started in 2012 and it's really become like a family to me," Spratt said in a press release issued by her team.

"Of course you always wonder about change and look at options but this year there was a real sense of excitement for what the team is creating for next season. I am really grateful to Gerry Ryan and Shayne Bannan in particular for keeping the team going and investing so much into us. I know we will pay them back and I am already excited about getting stuck into the 2018 season.

"This year really felt like a year where I made some big steps forward, having some big goals like the Giro Rosa really challenged me. At first it was a case of training to be in the best position possible to support Annemiek [Van Vleuten] but during the Giro Rosa we realised that my shape was really good and I could be there in most of the finales. This was really exciting and motivating for me and the whole experience of the Giro Rosa for the whole team was really something special."

Orica have strengthened in a number of departments for 2018 and in September announced the signing of Jolien D'hoore from Wiggle. It was a sign of the team's commitment to women's racing and their own improvement that Spratt personifies.





"Amanda has had the best season of her career this year and provides not only a great option in the tougher races, but fulfils a vital leadership role within the team."

"Amanda continues to develop each season and next year we will see her shaping up as one of our crucial riders in the toughest one-day and stage races. We are very proud and happy to continue our commitment and relationship with Spratty and can't wait to see her in the team colours again next year."