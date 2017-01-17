Trending

Wild wins final stage of Santos Women's Tour

Amanda Spratt gives Orica-Scott three straight overall victories in Adelaide

Image 1 of 17

Orica-Scott celebrate a good week's work

Orica-Scott celebrate a good week's work
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 17

Kirsten Wild on the podium

Kirsten Wild on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 17

Chloe Hosking was consistent throughout and won the sprint competition

Chloe Hosking was consistent throughout and won the sprint competition
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 17

Alexis Ryan in the white jersey as winner of the young rider classification

Alexis Ryan in the white jersey as winner of the young rider classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 17

Big smiles from the Cylance squad

Big smiles from the Cylance squad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 17

Kirsten Wild gets a hug after her victory

Kirsten Wild gets a hug after her victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 17

Amanda Spratt keeps her nose clean during the race

Amanda Spratt keeps her nose clean during the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 17

Amanda Spratt finishes safely to win the overall classification

Amanda Spratt finishes safely to win the overall classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 17

Orica-Scott were busy all day

Orica-Scott were busy all day
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 17

Kirsten Wild claims her second victory at the Santos Women's Tour

Kirsten Wild claims her second victory at the Santos Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 17

Criterium champion Jessica Allen looks after the race leader Amanda Spratt

Criterium champion Jessica Allen looks after the race leader Amanda Spratt
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 17

Orica-Scott marshal the front of the bunch

Orica-Scott marshal the front of the bunch
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 17

It was a fin day for the riders in Victoria Park

It was a fin day for the riders in Victoria Park
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 17

The top three overall

The top three overall
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 17

Kirsten Wild won two stages of the 2017 Santos Women's Tour

Kirsten Wild won two stages of the 2017 Santos Women's Tour
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 17

Kirsten Wild had plenty of room to celebrate her win in Victoria Park

Kirsten Wild had plenty of room to celebrate her win in Victoria Park
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 17

Janneke Ensing took a convincing win in the mountains classification

Janneke Ensing took a convincing win in the mountains classification
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Spectators lining the barriers in front of the grandstand at Adelaide’s Victoria Park were treated to a world-class sprint on the final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild (Cylance) took her second win of the four-day tour, outsprinting Australians Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).

“The last lap was fast,” Wild told Cyclingnews. “With this team, we had so much control the whole race. It was cool to see.”

“We spoke before already, of course, with Manel [Lacambra] our technical person, that we would take the left side in the sprint,” Wild added. “Then in the race, we looked at the wind and we spoke a lot, and we decided to stay left side and go fast through the corners. That really worked.”

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finished safely in the bunch following the hour-long race to win the overall leader’s ochre jersey that she’s worn since her stage one win.

“There’s a big sense of relief now,” said Spratt. “I’m really, really happy. Again, the team was incredible today. They just had everything covered. They were all saying it was a harder crit this year than last year but for me it was easier. This just shows how much work they did and how much I could sit in and let them do everything for me today.”

Extra excitement came during Tuesday’s circuit race came in the form of an unexpected showdown between Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) for the best young rider’s jersey.

Winder started the stage atop the classification with a four second advantage over Ryan. With 3-2-1 bonus seconds up for grabs during the stage four intermediate sprints and another 10-6-4 seconds available on the finish line, Ryan saw an opportunity and seized it.

“I think I caught Ruth off-guard with the first one, but she knew exactly what was up after that,” Ryan told Cyclingnews.

Ryan won three of the four intermediate sprints, scooping up nine seconds, while Winder came second twice to take four seconds. The five second gain put Ryan in the jersey.

“This was the goal,” said Ryan, pointing to the jersey. “And it belongs to the whole team. They did a full-on sprint train for me for every sprint lap.”

How it happened

An exceptionally hot day gave way to a steamy evening for the fourth and final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Despite a 6:30 evening start time on Tuesday, the women’s peloton lined up with temperatures hovering around 35C. Riders slipped ice socks down jerseys on the start line as they waited for the gunshot to send them out for what amounted to 34 times around the 1.2-kilometre circuit.

Despite a steady stream of attacks, the women’s peloton stayed together for the entire stage. No rider proved capable of getting more than a 50-metre advantage nor staying away for more than half a lap. Holden and Canyon//SRAM maintained a presence at the front of the peloton during the opening laps while race leader Amanda Spratt remained hidden.

“My job was to sit behind Annemiek [van Vleuten],” said Spratt. “I was her shadow today. I think I did a good job at that. I stayed on her wheel the entire race. The other girls were up there, covering anything if they needed to, bringing it back after the sprints.”

Those sprints came in quick succession in the middle of the race on laps 10, 15, 20 and 25. Both points and bonus seconds came into play in the sprint classification, led by Hosking, the youth rider classification, and the overall. Wild’s third place on general classification become one of the biggest question marks as Ryan scooped up seconds.

“It was a gamble,” said Wild, who opted not to sprint during the race. “I thought when I win the stage, I’m still in the general classification, and if I don’t win the sprint then not. I thought it was a lot of energy for the gamble to stay on the overall podium when I wanted the stage more.”

The Orica-Scott sprint train came to fore with five laps remaining. All six riders lined it out on the front. Spratt sat last wheel.

“We had the train happening at the end to nullify any attacks and put me in a good position for the final,” explained Spratt.

With one lap left, Cylance and Canyon//SRAM took over from Orica-Scott.

“Marta Tagliaferro and Dani King were the last two, but before that we had the whole team,” said Wild. “They closed all the gaps and allowed me to hide as much as possible.”

Ryan, who was brilliant in the intermediate sprints, could not contest the finale.

“I stood up to sprint and nothing happened,” she said. “I think I maybe finished top ten, which is disappointing, but the goal was the jersey, so I’m happy with that.”

Spratt’s overall victory gives Orica-Scott three straight victories in the Australian stage race.

“We love this race,” Spratt said. “We’ve been here at every edition of it, even before it was a UCI race. We like to win here, and I’m happy I was able to do it this year for the team.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling1:02:42
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
4Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
5Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
6Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
7Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
8Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
9Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
10Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
11Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
12Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
13Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
14Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
15Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
16Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
17Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
18Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
19Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
20Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
21Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
22Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
23Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
24Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
25Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
26Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
27Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
28Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:00:06
29Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
30Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
31Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
32Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
33Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
34Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
35Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
36Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
37Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
38Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
39Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
40Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
41Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
42Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
43Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
44Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
45Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
46Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
47Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
48Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
49Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
50Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
51Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
52Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
53Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
54Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
55Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
56Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
57Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
58Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
59Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
60Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
61Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
62Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
63Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
64Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
65Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
66Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
67Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
68Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
69Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
70Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
71Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
72Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
73Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:14
74Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
75Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
76Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
77Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
78Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
79Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
80Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
81Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
82Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
83Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
84Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
85Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
86Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
87Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
88Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
89Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
90Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
91Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
92Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
93Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush0:00:23
94Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush0:00:57
95Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:45
DNFKate Perry (Aus) Specialized

Lap 10 sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing6pts
2Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni2

Lap 15
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing6pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni2

Lap 20
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing6pts
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team4
3Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2

Lap 25
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni6pts
2Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing4
3Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing2

Stage Finish sprint
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling10pts
2Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High58
3Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini6
4Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drops Cycling3:08:06
2Orica-Scott
3Maaslandster Veris Ccn
4Ale Cipollini0:00:06
5Wiggle High5
6Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Sho-Air Twenty20
8Canyon Sram Racing
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:12
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11NZ National Team
12NSWIS Sydney Uni
13Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
14Holden
15Specialized0:00:18
16High5 Dream Team
17Rush0:00:20

General Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott6:59:36
2Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini0:00:25
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:40
4Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:00:50
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:51
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:00:58
7Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:59
8Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
9Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling0:01:01
10Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
11Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
12Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
14Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:01:05
15Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:06
16Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized0:01:07
17Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
18Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
19Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
20Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
21Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
22Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
23Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush0:01:15
24Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
25Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
26Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
27Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:01:53
28Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott0:02:05
29Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:02:22
30Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:02:39
31Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
32Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
33Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
34Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
35Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
36Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
37Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:03:19
38Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
39Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling0:03:55
40Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush0:03:59
41Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini0:04:05
42Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
43Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
44Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
45Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
46Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:04:09
47Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
48Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
49Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:13
50Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized0:04:15
51Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling0:04:23
52Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
53Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
54Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush0:04:26
55Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:04:29
56Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team0:04:39
57Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High50:04:43
58Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:04:49
59Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
60Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:04:55
61Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
62Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing0:05:03
63Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
64Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:05:08
65Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High50:05:13
66Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling0:05:29
67Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty200:05:50
68Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:07:23
69Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:27
70Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:07:33
71Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:07:44
72Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott0:07:50
73Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling0:07:57
74Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott0:08:13
75Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:08:45
76Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team0:12:19
77Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:12:26
78Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:13:01
79Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:13:11
80Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
81Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:13:17
82Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:15:34
83Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome0:16:12
84Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
85Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint0:16:20
86Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini0:18:53
87Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:20:49
88Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni0:21:43
89Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
90Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty200:22:26
91Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush0:23:40
92Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team0:23:54
93Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush0:25:37
94Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized0:26:58
95Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:33:19

Sprint Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini44pts
2Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling30
3Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni30
4Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing30
5Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team16
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint14
7Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott10
8Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini8
9Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High58
10Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling8
11Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden6
12Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team6
13Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott4
14Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4
15Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling4
16Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing4
17Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling2
18Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini2
19Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing2

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini40pts
2Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott24
3Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott9
4Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team8
5Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team8
6Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint4
7Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling4
8Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden4
9Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling1

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing7:00:27
2Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
3Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling0:00:10
4Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
5Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
6Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott0:00:16
7Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
8Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN0:01:48
9Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
10Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Drops Cycling3:08:06
2Orica-Scott
3Maaslandster Veris Ccn
4Ale Cipollini0:00:06
5Wiggle High5
6Hagens Berman / Supermint
7Sho-Air Twenty20
8Canyon Sram Racing
9Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:12
10UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
11NZ National Team
12NSWIS Sydney Uni
13Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome

 

Latest on Cyclingnews