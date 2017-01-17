Image 1 of 17 Orica-Scott celebrate a good week's work (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 17 Kirsten Wild on the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 17 Chloe Hosking was consistent throughout and won the sprint competition (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 17 Alexis Ryan in the white jersey as winner of the young rider classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 17 Big smiles from the Cylance squad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 17 Kirsten Wild gets a hug after her victory (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 17 Amanda Spratt keeps her nose clean during the race (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 17 Amanda Spratt finishes safely to win the overall classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 17 Orica-Scott were busy all day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 17 Kirsten Wild claims her second victory at the Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 17 Criterium champion Jessica Allen looks after the race leader Amanda Spratt (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 17 Orica-Scott marshal the front of the bunch (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 17 It was a fin day for the riders in Victoria Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 17 The top three overall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 17 Kirsten Wild won two stages of the 2017 Santos Women's Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 17 Kirsten Wild had plenty of room to celebrate her win in Victoria Park (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 17 Janneke Ensing took a convincing win in the mountains classification (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Spectators lining the barriers in front of the grandstand at Adelaide’s Victoria Park were treated to a world-class sprint on the final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild (Cylance) took her second win of the four-day tour, outsprinting Australians Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).

“The last lap was fast,” Wild told Cyclingnews. “With this team, we had so much control the whole race. It was cool to see.”

“We spoke before already, of course, with Manel [Lacambra] our technical person, that we would take the left side in the sprint,” Wild added. “Then in the race, we looked at the wind and we spoke a lot, and we decided to stay left side and go fast through the corners. That really worked.”

Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finished safely in the bunch following the hour-long race to win the overall leader’s ochre jersey that she’s worn since her stage one win.

“There’s a big sense of relief now,” said Spratt. “I’m really, really happy. Again, the team was incredible today. They just had everything covered. They were all saying it was a harder crit this year than last year but for me it was easier. This just shows how much work they did and how much I could sit in and let them do everything for me today.”

Extra excitement came during Tuesday’s circuit race came in the form of an unexpected showdown between Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) for the best young rider’s jersey.

Winder started the stage atop the classification with a four second advantage over Ryan. With 3-2-1 bonus seconds up for grabs during the stage four intermediate sprints and another 10-6-4 seconds available on the finish line, Ryan saw an opportunity and seized it.

“I think I caught Ruth off-guard with the first one, but she knew exactly what was up after that,” Ryan told Cyclingnews.

Ryan won three of the four intermediate sprints, scooping up nine seconds, while Winder came second twice to take four seconds. The five second gain put Ryan in the jersey.

“This was the goal,” said Ryan, pointing to the jersey. “And it belongs to the whole team. They did a full-on sprint train for me for every sprint lap.”

How it happened

An exceptionally hot day gave way to a steamy evening for the fourth and final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Despite a 6:30 evening start time on Tuesday, the women’s peloton lined up with temperatures hovering around 35C. Riders slipped ice socks down jerseys on the start line as they waited for the gunshot to send them out for what amounted to 34 times around the 1.2-kilometre circuit.

Despite a steady stream of attacks, the women’s peloton stayed together for the entire stage. No rider proved capable of getting more than a 50-metre advantage nor staying away for more than half a lap. Holden and Canyon//SRAM maintained a presence at the front of the peloton during the opening laps while race leader Amanda Spratt remained hidden.

“My job was to sit behind Annemiek [van Vleuten],” said Spratt. “I was her shadow today. I think I did a good job at that. I stayed on her wheel the entire race. The other girls were up there, covering anything if they needed to, bringing it back after the sprints.”

Those sprints came in quick succession in the middle of the race on laps 10, 15, 20 and 25. Both points and bonus seconds came into play in the sprint classification, led by Hosking, the youth rider classification, and the overall. Wild’s third place on general classification become one of the biggest question marks as Ryan scooped up seconds.

“It was a gamble,” said Wild, who opted not to sprint during the race. “I thought when I win the stage, I’m still in the general classification, and if I don’t win the sprint then not. I thought it was a lot of energy for the gamble to stay on the overall podium when I wanted the stage more.”

The Orica-Scott sprint train came to fore with five laps remaining. All six riders lined it out on the front. Spratt sat last wheel.

“We had the train happening at the end to nullify any attacks and put me in a good position for the final,” explained Spratt.

With one lap left, Cylance and Canyon//SRAM took over from Orica-Scott.

“Marta Tagliaferro and Dani King were the last two, but before that we had the whole team,” said Wild. “They closed all the gaps and allowed me to hide as much as possible.”

Ryan, who was brilliant in the intermediate sprints, could not contest the finale.

“I stood up to sprint and nothing happened,” she said. “I think I maybe finished top ten, which is disappointing, but the goal was the jersey, so I’m happy with that.”

Spratt’s overall victory gives Orica-Scott three straight victories in the Australian stage race.

“We love this race,” Spratt said. “We’ve been here at every edition of it, even before it was a UCI race. We like to win here, and I’m happy I was able to do it this year for the team.”

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 1:02:42 2 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 5 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 6 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 7 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 9 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 10 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 11 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 12 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 13 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 14 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 15 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 16 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 17 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 18 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 19 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 20 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 21 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 22 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 23 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 24 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 25 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 26 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 27 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 28 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:00:06 29 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 30 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 31 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 32 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 33 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 34 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 35 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 36 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 37 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 38 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 39 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 40 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 41 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 42 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 43 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 44 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 45 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 46 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 47 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 48 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 49 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 50 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 51 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 52 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 53 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 54 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 55 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 56 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 57 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 58 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 59 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 60 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 61 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 62 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 63 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 64 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 65 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 66 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 67 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 68 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 69 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 70 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 71 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 72 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 73 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:14 74 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 75 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 76 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 77 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 78 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 79 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 80 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 81 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 82 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 83 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 84 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 85 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 86 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 87 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 88 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 89 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 90 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 91 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 92 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 93 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 0:00:23 94 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 0:00:57 95 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:45 DNF Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized

Lap 10 sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 pts 2 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 2

Lap 15 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 2

Lap 20 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 6 pts 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 4 3 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 2

Lap 25 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 6 pts 2 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 3 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 2

Stage Finish sprint # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 10 pts 2 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 8 3 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 6 4 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Drops Cycling 3:08:06 2 Orica-Scott 3 Maaslandster Veris Ccn 4 Ale Cipollini 0:00:06 5 Wiggle High5 6 Hagens Berman / Supermint 7 Sho-Air Twenty20 8 Canyon Sram Racing 9 Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:12 10 UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 11 NZ National Team 12 NSWIS Sydney Uni 13 Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 14 Holden 15 Specialized 0:00:18 16 High5 Dream Team 17 Rush 0:00:20

General Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 6:59:36 2 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 0:00:25 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:00:40 4 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:00:50 5 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:00:51 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:00:58 7 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:59 8 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 9 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:01:01 10 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 11 Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling 12 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 13 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing 14 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:01:05 15 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:06 16 Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized 0:01:07 17 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 18 Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush 19 Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 20 Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini 21 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 22 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 23 Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush 0:01:15 24 Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team 25 Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 26 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 27 Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:01:53 28 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott 0:02:05 29 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 0:02:22 30 Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:02:39 31 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 32 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 33 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5 34 Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20 35 Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 36 Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized 37 Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:03:19 38 Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5 39 Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:03:55 40 Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush 0:03:59 41 Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini 0:04:05 42 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 43 Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team 44 Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden 45 Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized 46 Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:04:09 47 Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 48 Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5 49 Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:13 50 Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized 0:04:15 51 Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:04:23 52 Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 53 Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 54 Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush 0:04:26 55 Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:04:29 56 Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team 0:04:39 57 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:04:43 58 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:04:49 59 Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN 60 Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:04:55 61 Grace Brown (Aus) Holden 62 Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:05:03 63 Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5 64 Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:05:08 65 Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5 0:05:13 66 Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 0:05:29 67 Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:05:50 68 Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:07:23 69 Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:27 70 Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:07:33 71 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:07:44 72 Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:07:50 73 Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:07:57 74 Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:08:13 75 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:08:45 76 Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team 0:12:19 77 Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:12:26 78 Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:13:01 79 Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:13:11 80 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 81 Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:13:17 82 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 0:15:34 83 Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 0:16:12 84 Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome 85 Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint 0:16:20 86 Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini 0:18:53 87 Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:20:49 88 Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 0:21:43 89 Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team 90 Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20 0:22:26 91 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush 0:23:40 92 Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team 0:23:54 93 Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush 0:25:37 94 Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized 0:26:58 95 Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:33:19

Sprint Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini 44 pts 2 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling 30 3 Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni 30 4 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 30 5 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 16 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 14 7 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 10 8 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 8 9 Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5 8 10 Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling 8 11 Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden 6 12 Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 6 13 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 4 14 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4 15 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 4 16 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 4 17 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 2 18 Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini 2 19 Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing 2

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini 40 pts 2 Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott 24 3 Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott 9 4 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 8 5 Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 8 6 Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint 4 7 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 4 8 Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden 4 9 Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling 1

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing 7:00:27 2 Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team 0:00:08 3 Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling 0:00:10 4 Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling 5 Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team 6 Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott 0:00:16 7 Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden 8 Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN 0:01:48 9 Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team 10 Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5