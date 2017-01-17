Wild wins final stage of Santos Women's Tour
Amanda Spratt gives Orica-Scott three straight overall victories in Adelaide
Spectators lining the barriers in front of the grandstand at Adelaide’s Victoria Park were treated to a world-class sprint on the final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Dutchwoman Kirsten Wild (Cylance) took her second win of the four-day tour, outsprinting Australians Nettie Edmondson (Wiggle High5) and Chloe Hosking (Alé Cipollini).
“The last lap was fast,” Wild told Cyclingnews. “With this team, we had so much control the whole race. It was cool to see.”
“We spoke before already, of course, with Manel [Lacambra] our technical person, that we would take the left side in the sprint,” Wild added. “Then in the race, we looked at the wind and we spoke a lot, and we decided to stay left side and go fast through the corners. That really worked.”
Amanda Spratt (Orica-Scott) finished safely in the bunch following the hour-long race to win the overall leader’s ochre jersey that she’s worn since her stage one win.
“There’s a big sense of relief now,” said Spratt. “I’m really, really happy. Again, the team was incredible today. They just had everything covered. They were all saying it was a harder crit this year than last year but for me it was easier. This just shows how much work they did and how much I could sit in and let them do everything for me today.”
Extra excitement came during Tuesday’s circuit race came in the form of an unexpected showdown between Ruth Winder (UnitedHealthcare) and Alexis Ryan (Canyon//SRAM) for the best young rider’s jersey.
Winder started the stage atop the classification with a four second advantage over Ryan. With 3-2-1 bonus seconds up for grabs during the stage four intermediate sprints and another 10-6-4 seconds available on the finish line, Ryan saw an opportunity and seized it.
“I think I caught Ruth off-guard with the first one, but she knew exactly what was up after that,” Ryan told Cyclingnews.
Ryan won three of the four intermediate sprints, scooping up nine seconds, while Winder came second twice to take four seconds. The five second gain put Ryan in the jersey.
“This was the goal,” said Ryan, pointing to the jersey. “And it belongs to the whole team. They did a full-on sprint train for me for every sprint lap.”
How it happened
An exceptionally hot day gave way to a steamy evening for the fourth and final stage of the Santos Women’s Tour. Despite a 6:30 evening start time on Tuesday, the women’s peloton lined up with temperatures hovering around 35C. Riders slipped ice socks down jerseys on the start line as they waited for the gunshot to send them out for what amounted to 34 times around the 1.2-kilometre circuit.
Despite a steady stream of attacks, the women’s peloton stayed together for the entire stage. No rider proved capable of getting more than a 50-metre advantage nor staying away for more than half a lap. Holden and Canyon//SRAM maintained a presence at the front of the peloton during the opening laps while race leader Amanda Spratt remained hidden.
“My job was to sit behind Annemiek [van Vleuten],” said Spratt. “I was her shadow today. I think I did a good job at that. I stayed on her wheel the entire race. The other girls were up there, covering anything if they needed to, bringing it back after the sprints.”
Those sprints came in quick succession in the middle of the race on laps 10, 15, 20 and 25. Both points and bonus seconds came into play in the sprint classification, led by Hosking, the youth rider classification, and the overall. Wild’s third place on general classification become one of the biggest question marks as Ryan scooped up seconds.
“It was a gamble,” said Wild, who opted not to sprint during the race. “I thought when I win the stage, I’m still in the general classification, and if I don’t win the sprint then not. I thought it was a lot of energy for the gamble to stay on the overall podium when I wanted the stage more.”
The Orica-Scott sprint train came to fore with five laps remaining. All six riders lined it out on the front. Spratt sat last wheel.
“We had the train happening at the end to nullify any attacks and put me in a good position for the final,” explained Spratt.
With one lap left, Cylance and Canyon//SRAM took over from Orica-Scott.
“Marta Tagliaferro and Dani King were the last two, but before that we had the whole team,” said Wild. “They closed all the gaps and allowed me to hide as much as possible.”
Ryan, who was brilliant in the intermediate sprints, could not contest the finale.
“I stood up to sprint and nothing happened,” she said. “I think I maybe finished top ten, which is disappointing, but the goal was the jersey, so I’m happy with that.”
Spratt’s overall victory gives Orica-Scott three straight victories in the Australian stage race.
“We love this race,” Spratt said. “We’ve been here at every edition of it, even before it was a UCI race. We like to win here, and I’m happy I was able to do it this year for the team.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1:02:42
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|5
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|6
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|7
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|9
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|10
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|11
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|12
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|14
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|15
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|16
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
|17
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|18
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|19
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|20
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
|21
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|22
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|23
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|24
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|25
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
|26
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|27
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|28
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:00:06
|29
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|30
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|31
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
|33
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|34
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|35
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
|36
|Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
|37
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|38
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|39
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|40
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|41
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
|42
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
|43
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
|45
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|46
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|47
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|48
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|49
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|50
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
|51
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|52
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|53
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|54
|Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|55
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
|56
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|57
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|58
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|59
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
|60
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
|61
|Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|62
|Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|63
|Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|64
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|65
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|66
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|67
|Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|68
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
|69
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
|70
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|71
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
|72
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|73
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:14
|74
|Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|75
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|76
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
|77
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|78
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|79
|Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
|80
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|81
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|82
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|83
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|84
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
|85
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|86
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|87
|Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|88
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|89
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|90
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|91
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|92
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|93
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
|0:00:23
|94
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
|0:00:57
|95
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:45
|DNF
|Kate Perry (Aus) Specialized
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|6
|pts
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|4
|3
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|6
|pts
|2
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|3
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|10
|pts
|2
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|3
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|6
|4
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drops Cycling
|3:08:06
|2
|Orica-Scott
|3
|Maaslandster Veris Ccn
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:06
|5
|Wiggle High5
|6
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Canyon Sram Racing
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|NZ National Team
|12
|NSWIS Sydney Uni
|13
|Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|14
|Holden
|15
|Specialized
|0:00:18
|16
|High5 Dream Team
|17
|Rush
|0:00:20
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|6:59:36
|2
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:25
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:40
|4
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:00:50
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:51
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:00:58
|7
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:59
|8
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:01:01
|10
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|11
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Drops Cycling
|12
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|14
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:05
|15
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:06
|16
|Kate Mcilroy (NZl) Specialized
|0:01:07
|17
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|18
|Justine Barrow (Aus) Rush
|19
|Leah Thomas (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|20
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|21
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|22
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|23
|Ruth Corsett (Aus) Rush
|0:01:15
|24
|Lucy Kennedy (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|25
|Tayler Wiles (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|27
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:01:53
|28
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Orica-Scott
|0:02:05
|29
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:02:22
|30
|Rebecca Wiasak (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:02:39
|31
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|32
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|33
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|34
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|35
|Nina Laughlin (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|36
|Madeline Wright (Aus) Specialized
|37
|Kirsten Howard (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:03:19
|38
|Mayuko Hagiwari (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|39
|Anna Christian (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:03:55
|40
|Kristy Glover (Aus) Rush
|0:03:59
|41
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|0:04:05
|42
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|43
|Georgia Catterick (NZl) NZ National Team
|44
|Jaime Gunning (Aus) Holden
|45
|Lucy Bechtel (Aus) Specialized
|46
|Gretchen Stumhofer (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:04:09
|47
|Liza Rachetto (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|48
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|49
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:13
|50
|Ella Bloor (Aus) Specialized
|0:04:15
|51
|Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:04:23
|52
|Ashlee Ankudinoff (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|53
|Victoria Veitch (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|54
|Ellen Skerrit (Aus) Rush
|0:04:26
|55
|Emily Roper (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:04:29
|56
|Racquel Sheath (NZl) NZ National Team
|0:04:39
|57
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:04:43
|58
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:04:49
|59
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|60
|Starla Teddergreen (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:04:55
|61
|Grace Brown (Aus) Holden
|62
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:05:03
|63
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|64
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:05:08
|65
|Amy Cure (Aus) Wiggle High5
|0:05:13
|66
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:05:29
|67
|Chloe Dygert (USA) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:05:50
|68
|Narelle Hards (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:07:23
|69
|Lauretta Hansen (Aus) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:27
|70
|Lauren Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|71
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:07:44
|72
|Alexandra Manly (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:07:50
|73
|Rebecca Womersley (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:07:57
|74
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:08:13
|75
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:08:45
|76
|Bryony Botha (NZl) NZ National Team
|0:12:19
|77
|Verena Eberhardt (Aut) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:12:26
|78
|Gina Ricardo (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:13:01
|79
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:13:11
|80
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|81
|Ivy Audrain (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:13:17
|82
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:15:34
|83
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|0:16:12
|84
|Holly Ranson (Aus) Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
|85
|Beth-Ann Orton (USA) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|0:16:20
|86
|Anna Trevisi (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|0:18:53
|87
|Emma Roberts (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:20:49
|88
|Nicola Macdonald (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|0:21:43
|89
|Chloe Moran (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|90
|Sofia Arreola-Navarro (Mex) Sho-Air Twenty20
|0:22:26
|91
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Rush
|0:23:40
|92
|Kristina Clonan (Aus) High5 Dream Team
|0:23:54
|93
|Bridie O'Donnell (Aus) Rush
|0:25:37
|94
|Verita Stewart (Aus) Specialized
|0:26:58
|95
|Carley Mckay (Aus) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:33:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|44
|pts
|2
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cylance Pro Cycling
|30
|3
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) NSWIS Sydney Uni
|30
|4
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|30
|5
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|16
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|14
|7
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|10
|8
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|8
|9
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|8
|10
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|8
|11
|Erin Kinnealy (Aus) Holden
|6
|12
|Katharine Hall (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|6
|13
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|4
|14
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|15
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|4
|16
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|4
|17
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|2
|18
|Davia Tuslaite LTH Ale Cipollini
|2
|19
|Mieki Kroger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|2
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|40
|pts
|2
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica-Scott
|24
|3
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica-Scott
|9
|4
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|8
|5
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|8
|6
|Peta Mullens (Aus) Hagens Berman / Supermint
|4
|7
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|4
|8
|Emma Pooley (GBr) Holden
|4
|9
|Danielle King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7:00:27
|2
|Ruth Winder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|3
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Drops Cycling
|0:00:10
|4
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling
|5
|Georgia Williams (NZl) NZ National Team
|6
|Janelle Crooks (Aus) Orica-Scott
|0:00:16
|7
|Shannon Malseed (Aus) Holden
|8
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl) Maaslandster Veris CCN
|0:01:48
|9
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) NZ National Team
|10
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Drops Cycling
|3:08:06
|2
|Orica-Scott
|3
|Maaslandster Veris Ccn
|4
|Ale Cipollini
|0:00:06
|5
|Wiggle High5
|6
|Hagens Berman / Supermint
|7
|Sho-Air Twenty20
|8
|Canyon Sram Racing
|9
|Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:12
|10
|UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team
|11
|NZ National Team
|12
|NSWIS Sydney Uni
|13
|Mercedes Adelaide Blackchrome
