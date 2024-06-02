Spotted: New Pinarello Dogma used by Ineos Grenadiers at the Criterium du Dauphiné

By
published

Another new bike for the key Tour de France warmup race

New bike spotted at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Will Jones)

The Criterium du Dauphiné is always a prime place to spot new bikes. Last year there were several prototypes on show from the likes of Ridley and BMC. This year we’ve already seen a new Wilier in the week preceding the key Tour de France tuneup, as well as a new Trek - model as yet uncertain - and Canyon Aeroad at the Dauphiné itself. 

Now it’s the turn of Pinarello and the Ineos Grenadiers to tease a new model, one that’s almost definitely a like-for-like replacement of the new Dogma F.

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Will Jones
Will Jones
Tech Writer

Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.

Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael