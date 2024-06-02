Spotted: New Pinarello Dogma used by Ineos Grenadiers at the Criterium du Dauphiné
Another new bike for the key Tour de France warmup race
The Criterium du Dauphiné is always a prime place to spot new bikes. Last year there were several prototypes on show from the likes of Ridley and BMC. This year we’ve already seen a new Wilier in the week preceding the key Tour de France tuneup, as well as a new Trek - model as yet uncertain - and Canyon Aeroad at the Dauphiné itself.
Now it’s the turn of Pinarello and the Ineos Grenadiers to tease a new model, one that’s almost definitely a like-for-like replacement of the new Dogma F.
Deeper at the front, but no crash diet
Ineos-Grenadiers, and long-time sponsor Pinarello, have long opted for a single-bike strategy. While other teams have spent a few years flitting between aero and lightweight bikes depending on the terrain, the British team has simply used the current Dogma F for everything. There is no reason to suspect that this new bike isn’t a new Dogma, and will be used by the squad for everything going forwards too.
As with so many new bikes lately, the real meat and potatoes of the changes take place up front, where the leading edges meet (relatively) clean air. The first thing you’ll likely notice about this new bike is the increased depth of the headtube, likely butting right up against the edge of the UCI regulations. The material has been added behind the head tube, rather than adding a bulbous nose afore of the steerer as Specialized did with the Tarmac SL8.
Presumably, to counteract the added mass up front, the rest of the frame has been on a moderate diet. It’s not nearly so pronounced as some other new models we’ve seen, with no pencil-like chainstays like the new Tarmac. Simply put, everything is just a bit smaller. The downtube no longer has the shelf, stepping down for the bottle cage, and the seat stays are narrower, but it’s still very clearly a case of iterative design rather than wholesale change.
It’s still wiggly, but less so
While aero bikes especially have got a reputation for all looking rather similar, thanks to the heavy use of CFD modelling and wind tunnel testing, Pinarello’s bikes have always had a distinctive silhouette. While the famous wobbly forks and seatstays have been toned down since the days of Chris Froome and Team Sky, the wobbly essence remains both in the fork and in the seatstays.
When I attended the launch of the Pinarello F last year I was struck by the commitment the brand has to aesthetics as well as performance, and I suspect the waves remain to maintain the correct visual package rather than for any real performance gain.
More shots of the Dogma will feature in our upcoming, member-exclusive gallery from the Dauphiné, so be sure you’re already subscribed so you don’t miss all the juicy shots.
Will joined the Cyclingnews team as a reviews writer in 2022, having previously written for Cyclist, BikeRadar and Advntr. There are very few types of cycling he's not dabbled in, and he has a particular affection for older bikes and long lasting components. Road riding was his first love, before graduating to racing CX in Yorkshire. He's been touring on a vintage tandem all the way through to fixed gear gravel riding and MTB too. When he's not out riding one of his many bikes he can usually be found in the garage tinkering with another of them, or getting obsessive about tyres. Also, as he doesn't use Zwift, he's our go-to guy for bad weather testing... bless him.
Rides: Custom Zetland Audax, Bowman Palace:R, Peugeot Grand Tourisme Tandem, Falcon Explorer Tracklocross, Fairlight Secan & Strael