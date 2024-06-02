Spotted: New Pinarello Dogma used by Ineos Grenadiers at the Criterium du Dauphiné

The Criterium du Dauphiné is always a prime place to spot new bikes. Last year there were several prototypes on show from the likes of Ridley and BMC. This year we’ve already seen a new Wilier in the week preceding the key Tour de France tuneup, as well as a new Trek - model as yet uncertain - and Canyon Aeroad at the Dauphiné itself.

Now it’s the turn of Pinarello and the Ineos Grenadiers to tease a new model, one that’s almost definitely a like-for-like replacement of the new Dogma F.

The head tube on the new model is deeper, and significantly more squared off at the trailing edge (Image credit: Will Jones)

Deeper at the front, but no crash diet

Ineos-Grenadiers, and long-time sponsor Pinarello, have long opted for a single-bike strategy. While other teams have spent a few years flitting between aero and lightweight bikes depending on the terrain, the British team has simply used the current Dogma F for everything. There is no reason to suspect that this new bike isn’t a new Dogma, and will be used by the squad for everything going forwards too.

As with so many new bikes lately, the real meat and potatoes of the changes take place up front, where the leading edges meet (relatively) clean air. The first thing you’ll likely notice about this new bike is the increased depth of the headtube, likely butting right up against the edge of the UCI regulations. The material has been added behind the head tube, rather than adding a bulbous nose afore of the steerer as Specialized did with the Tarmac SL8.

Presumably, to counteract the added mass up front, the rest of the frame has been on a moderate diet. It’s not nearly so pronounced as some other new models we’ve seen, with no pencil-like chainstays like the new Tarmac. Simply put, everything is just a bit smaller. The downtube no longer has the shelf, stepping down for the bottle cage, and the seat stays are narrower, but it’s still very clearly a case of iterative design rather than wholesale change.

The brand still appears to be using the curved fork leg idea (Image credit: Will Jones)

It’s still wiggly, but less so

While aero bikes especially have got a reputation for all looking rather similar, thanks to the heavy use of CFD modelling and wind tunnel testing, Pinarello’s bikes have always had a distinctive silhouette. While the famous wobbly forks and seatstays have been toned down since the days of Chris Froome and Team Sky, the wobbly essence remains both in the fork and in the seatstays.

When I attended the launch of the Pinarello F last year I was struck by the commitment the brand has to aesthetics as well as performance, and I suspect the waves remain to maintain the correct visual package rather than for any real performance gain.

More shots of the Dogma will feature in our upcoming, member-exclusive gallery from the Dauphiné, so be sure you’re already subscribed so you don’t miss all the juicy shots.