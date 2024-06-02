Spotted: New Canyon Aeroad doubles down on aero gains at the Criterium du Dauphiné

By
published

New bike bucks the trend for one-bike solutions, perhaps constrained by its name

New bike spotted at the Dauphine
(Image credit: Will Jones)

If you’re relatively fresh to pro cycling then the Criterium du Dauphiné may be unfamiliar to you. While the racing and terrain, set as it is in the heart of France, is a key part of the tune-ups the key Tour de France contenders go through, for us tech nerds it’s the place to see all the latest unreleased bikes. 

Teams never risk using brand-new equipment for the first time at the Tour, but are often unable to use them much before the Dauphiné for marketing reasons. We’ve already seen a new Wilier climbing bike, and a new Trek all-rounder

