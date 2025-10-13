Spotted: Mystery new Wilier aero bike used at Il Lombardia - Is a new Filante on the way?
This new Wilier race bike has aero bottles and cages
The shadows were beginning to grow long as Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG) flashed across the finish line alone at Il Lombardia to take his record-equalling fifth straight victory in the fifth and final monument of the year.
Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-QuickStep) and Michael Storer rounded out the podium at the race of the falling leaves. And behind them, 94 other men finished the race, including Frenchman Romain Grégoire (Groupama-FDJ), who crossed the line in 83rd place.
While all eyes were on the reigning champion before the race, though, Cyclingnews spotted that Grégoire's would be tackling the race on a mystery new Wilier race bike.
The black machine easily stood out when racked against the regular white and blue Groupama-FDJ Wilier Filante SLR race bikes.
Generally speaking, new bike launches are shrouded in secrecy, and brands will rarely give much away, which leads to speculation. However, Wilier appears to be taking control of the narrative this time, and one or two Instagram posts from the brand point to a new 'Filante SLR ID2' bike on the way. There's even an official launch date included for the 24th of this month. The post is embedded below.
So, could this be the latest version of the Filante SLR race bike? I think there's a very healthy chance based on Wilier's own social media.
The Filante has been on the market for some time; the biggest change and talking point here appears to be the inclusion of aero bottles and cages on the new bike, a design feature some of the best aero bikes use.
We've worked through the bike below to have a look at the new design. Let's see what appears on the 24th.
