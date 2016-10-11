Specialized recalls Venge ViAS rim-brake bikes

The 2016 Specialized Venge ViAS aero road bike frame with rim brakes is being recalled (Image credit: Courtesy of Specialized)

This story first appeared on Bike Radar.

Specialized is recalling about 1,000 Venge ViAS frames sold as complete bikes at the S-Works and Pro level along with S-Works modules. According to the official recall, the rear wheel can come out of the dropouts, which can cause fractures in the rear triangle and that can cause a rider to lose control and fall.

Specialized PR manager Katie Sue Gruener said the company is asking all riders with a Venge ViAS rim bike to please stop riding it and contact their local Specialized retailer for a new rear derailleur hanger and a safety inspection.

Specialized launched the Venge ViAS aero bike as a rim-brake model first, then recently introduce the disc-brake version. The disc bike is not affected.

Specialized has received seven reports of fractures in the rear triangle from riders in the United States, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. One report involved a minor injury when the rider couldn't unclip from his pedals.

The Specialized Venge ViAS bikes were sold between July 2015 and September 2016 for about $6,200 to $12,900.

Consumers affected by this recall can contact Specialized at 1-800-722-4423 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. PDT Monday through Friday, or visit www.specialized.com for more information.