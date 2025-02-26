Shirin van Anrooij returns to racing in May after successful iliac artery endofibrosis surgery

'The team is keeping the pressure off; they don’t want to label me as a leader too soon' says Lidl-Trek rider

Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek)
Shirin van Anrooij (Lidl-Trek) (Image credit: Getty Images)

After undergoing successful iliac artery endofibrosis surgery in late October, Shirin van Anrooij is anticipating a return to competition at the Navarra Classic, Itzulia, and Vuelta a Burgos, all held in Spain in May.

The Lidl-Trek rider emphasised that she has had the full support of her team during the recovery period, including a medical team and sports psychologist, with the main goal of healing and coming back stronger.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

