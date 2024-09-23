Injury forces Shirin van Anrooij to skip Zurich Worlds, end season early

By
published

'I have been struggling with pain and power loss in my left leg' says Dutch rider

Shirin Van Anrooij
Shirin Van Anrooij (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shirin van Anrooij has made the difficult decision to pull out of the UCI Road World Championships and end her season early due to an unexplained lingering pain and power loss in her left leg. The Dutch rider said she would focus on working with her medical team for a diagnosis and recovery plan.

"Not the news I wanted to share but we made the decision to end my road season early and to skip Worlds," Van Anrooij said.

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.