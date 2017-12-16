Sharon Laws dies aged 43

Sharon Laws (1974-2017) was one of the most well-respected and liked riders in the peloton (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

Former professional rider Sharon Laws has died after a battle with cancer. She was 43. Laws announced in October 2016 that she had been diagnosed with cervical cancer. She embarked on a six-month course of chemotherapy.

As a rider Laws won a number of top honours and was one of the most respected and admired athletes on international and domestic circuits. She rode for Team Halfords in 2008 and moved to the Cervelo Test Team in 2010. Stints at AA Drink Leontien.nl, Lotto Ladies, UnitedHeathcase and Bigla followed before her final year as a pro rider with Podium Ambition in 2016. She had retired from professional cycling in August 2016.





The news was made public by Voxwomen, with a message posted on their Twitter account: “This morning the cycling world lost a champion, a friend, a rider with a huge smile and a fantastic laugh. Sharon Laws passed away early this morning after her fight with cancer. Her mum Joy and her family have asked for privacy at this time. RIP Sharon Laws 1974-2017."

A spokesperson for British Cycling told the Guardian: "Everyone who loves cycling will be affected by Sharon's passing. She was as big-hearted and determined in life as she was on a bike, and represented her country and her sport with distinction. The thoughts of everyone at British Cycling are with her friends and family."

Cyclingnews would like to extend its deep condolences to Laws' family and friends.