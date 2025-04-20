Barry Hoban, British cycling and Tour de France icon, dies aged 85

British cyclist Barry Hoban peddles away on a footpath, during the third stage of the Tour de France, 2nd July 1968

British cycling legend Barry Hoban has passed away aged 85.

An icon and pioneer of the sport in the UK, Hoban won eight Tour de France stages, two Vuelta a España stages and, famously, Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Eddy Merckx during his time racing in the 1960s and 70s.

Alongside the likes of fellow great Tom Simpson, Hoban's success in the 20th century paved the way for the modern stars that have emerged from Great Britain.

Hoban previously held the record for Tour stages won by a British rider until Mark Cavendish surpassed him in 2009. He also held the record for the most Tours de France completed by a Brit, finishing 11 of the 12 he started, until Geraint Thomas surpassed him by finishing his 12th last season.

The Yorkshireman was also the first Brit to win a Tour de France mountain stage and the first to win two Tour stages in a row.

Hoban's first win at cycling's biggest race in 1967, however, came under emotional circumstances as he was allowed to ride solo to the line in memory of Simpson, Britain's first men's world champion, who died during the previous stage after collapsing on Mont Ventoux.

The Wakefield-born rider went on to win Tour stages in 1968, 1969, 1973, 1974 and 1975. Hoban also finished third at Liège-Bastogne-Liège in 1969 and third at Paris-Roubaix in 1972, losing out to Merckx and Roger De Vlaeminck, the two cycling greats he would go on to beat in Gent-Wevelgem.

Throughout his illustrious career, Hoban spent the majority of his seasons racing for Mercier-BP-Hutchinson, with teammates including fellow greats Raymond Poulidor and Cyrille Guimard.

Hoban is survived by his wife Helen, daughter Daniella and step-daughters Jane and Joanne Simpson.

Cyclingnews extends its deepest condolences to Barry Hoban's family and friends.