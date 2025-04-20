Barry Hoban, British cycling and Tour de France icon, dies aged 85

Yorkshire-born pioneer won eight Tour stages and Gent-Wevelgem during his career in the 60s and 70s

British cyclist Barry Hoban peddles away on a footpath, during the third stage of the Tour de France, 2nd July 1968
British cycling legend Barry Hoban has passed away aged 85.

An icon and pioneer of the sport in the UK, Hoban won eight Tour de France stages, two Vuelta a España stages and, famously, Gent-Wevelgem ahead of Eddy Merckx during his time racing in the 1960s and 70s.

James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

