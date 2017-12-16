Cycling community share tributes following death of Sharon Laws

Image 1 of 17 The winner's podium for AA Drink leontien.nl teammates Emma Pooley, Sharon Laws and Lizzie Armitstead (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 2 of 17 Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) was at the front in a break with Kath Mattis (United States National Team) for a while. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 17 Hannah Barnes and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) at sign on (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 4 of 17 Marianne Vos, Sharon Laws and Giorgia Bronzini in the bunch (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 5 of 17 Olivia Dillon (Colavita) and Sharon Laws (UnitedHealthcare) fight to the finish behind the break. (Image credit: Epic Images) Image 6 of 17 A bit of fun as Emma Pooley spots that Sharon Laws has been given a U23 winner's jersey (Image credit: Gerry McManus) Image 7 of 17 Ladies overall and stage winners Hanlie Booyens and Sharon Laws embrace one another after the final stage. (Image credit: Sportzpics) Image 8 of 17 Garmin-Cervelo had Sharon Laws ready to police any chases in the leading bunch (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 17 Sharon Laws (UHC) kept the climber's jerse (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 10 of 17 Sharon Laws (1974-2017) was one of the most well-respected and liked riders in the peloton (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 11 of 17 Sharon Laws keeps the mountains jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 12 of 17 Sharon Laws (Garmin-Cervelo) at the front of the break (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 17 Sharon Laws is the leader of the combination classification (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 14 of 17 Sharon Laws has her eyes on yellow after winning the Mountains Jersey (Image credit: Rob Lampard) Image 15 of 17 Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) is second overall. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 16 of 17 Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) leads the points classification. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr) Image 17 of 17 Sharon Laws (Cervelo Test Team) finishes in fifth place. (Image credit: velopalmares.free.fr)

The cycling community - athletes, teams, event organizers, and members of the media - expressed sadness following the announcement of the death of Sharon Laws Saturday. Laws died at age 43 of cervical cancer after being diagnosed with the disease in October 2016.

Laws, born in Kenya and grew up in Bourton-on-the-Water in Cotswolds, was well-respected among the professional cycling community. She raced at the top level of the sport for teams Team Halfords, Cervelo Test Team, AA Drink Leontien.nl, Lotto Ladies, UnitedHeathcare, Bigla and Podium Ambition.

During that time she earned a long list of accolades including stand-out performances that won her British road and time trial titles. She also represented her nation at the 2008 Olympic Games where she helped Nicole Cooke claim the gold medal in the road race.

Following her cancer diagnosis at the end of 2016, Laws continued to bring her expertise and knowledge of professional cycling to the community through a partnership with Voxwomen. Laws co-commentated for the 2017 season alongside Founder of Voxwomen Anthony McCrossan, even while undergoing cancer treatments.

McCrossan expressed his sadness at the loss of his friend and colleague, while also offering condolences to Laws' friends and family.

"Sharon was a force of nature. Her enthusiasm, talent, drive and energy were something to behold even in the midst of chemotherapy, radiotherapy and everything she was having to deal with," McCrossan told Cyclingnews.

"She was a great bike rider, a fantastic team rider and her knowledge was insightful and deep. I had the pleasure of knowing her as a rider and had the chance to work with her alongside me as a co-commentator and as a member of the Voxwomen team. Her blog race previews were stunning, her passion for cycling was unparalleled.

"Only 17 days ago she called me to tell me she was unhappy that her average speed on a ride was so slow. She was still riding through all of her treatment! We didn't know but that was her last chance to ride the bike. She will be missed terribly by all of us and by so many people she met across the world but she will leave a legacy of inspiration and a memory of her huge smile and infectious laugh. RIP Sharon."

Voxwomen, in agreement with Laws' family, wrote the following tribute.

Sharon Laws 1974 - 2017

After a 14 month battle with cervical cancer, 43-year-old Sharon Laws passed away peacefully this morning, with her close family at her side.





Cycling friends say goodbye

The cycling community responded to Laws' death on Saturday with warm condolences and memories shared across social media.