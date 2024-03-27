SD Worx try to avoid further Demi Vollering transfer drama by going silent

By James Moultrie
published

Danny Stam only willing to answer 'sporting' questions after disappointing Dwars door Vlaanderen - 'Cannot happen in Flanders'

Demi Vollering before the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen
Demi Vollering before the start of Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Getty Images)

SD Worx-Protime refused to comment on the reported news of Demi Vollering leaving the team after Dwars door Vlaanderen but team boss Danny Stam did say the riders were "not really focused" as they uncharacteristically missed out on a podium spot.

The drama started for the dominant women's team when Stam reportedly broke the news on Vollering's departure after 2024 at the race's start in Waregem, stating budget concerns and Lotte Kopecky's recent extension as reasons to GCN.

