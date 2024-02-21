Lotte Kopecky commits long-term future to SD Worx-Protime until 2028

Lotte Kopecky has committed her long-term future to SD Worx-Protime after extending her contract until 2028.

Her current deal was set to end in 2024 but the Dutch side negotiated a new contract, ending any speculation about the World Champion changing team anytime soon.

Kopecky is one of the two best riders in women’s cycling alongside teammate Demi Vollering. In her past two seasons at the Dutch team, she has won Strade Bianche, two Tours of Flanders, Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, a stage and the green jersey at the Tour de France Femmes, alongside the world title in Glasgow.

“I am very happy to stay with Team SD Worx-Protime until 2028. I feel good with this team, and most importantly, I can be myself in this environment,” said Kopecky in a team statement.

“Team SD Worx-Protime is the best team in the women's peloton in terms of results. I have already experienced a lot of great moments with both my teammates and the staff over the past two years.

“When I look at the record I have built up here and how I have grown as a rider and person, it is a logical choice that I have now opened up my contract and extended it through 2028.”

News of Kopecky’s extension comes amid rumours of a €1 million contract being offered to Vollering - who is also in her contract year - with SD Worx-Protime's roster still only featuring four confirmed riders for 2025.

No extension has been announced yet for Tour de France Femmes champion Vollering. Only Kopecky, Lorena Wiebes, Marie Schreiber and Femke Gerritse are confirmed for next season.

"We are very happy that we have been able to break open the contract with Lotte Kopecky and have secured her through 2028. Especially in Belgium, Lotte Kopecky really put women's cycling on the map,” said team manager Erwin Janssen.

“She joined our team in 2022 as a major talent. She was able to fulfil that promise in the colours of Team SD Worx - Protime and has since become a super champion. It is wonderful for us to have the Belgian world star of women's cycling on our team.”

Kopecky has already kicked off her 2024 season in fine form with the overall victory at the UAE Tour after a stunning performance on the queen stage atop Jebel Hafeet. Her next appearance comes at Saturday’s Omloop Het Nieuwsblad alongside Vollering who is making her season debut.

The Belgian will then race a similar Classics campaign to last season with a large focus on winning Paris-Roubaix and new target Liège-Bastogne-Liège. Her summer is yet to be fully confirmed, with both track and road cycling at the Olympic Games set as huge targets, but another appearance at the Tour de France Femmes is unknown as of yet.