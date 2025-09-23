'I'm absolutely gutted' - Favourite Erin Boothman pulls foot out of pedal on final climb in time trial, ending dream of winning world title in Kigali

'I came here to try and win it, and I felt really good when I hit the bottom of the climb'

KIGALI, RWANDA - SEPTEMBER 23: Erin Boothman and Team United Kingdom competes during the 98th UCI Cycling World Championships Kigali 2025 - Women Junior Individual Time Trial a 18.3km race from Kigali to Kigali on September 23, 2025 in Kigali, Rwanda. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)
Erin Boothman had a day to forget in the junior women's time trial (Image credit: Getty Images)

Erin Boothman's dream of adding another rainbow jersey to her collection of track world titles came to an end on the final climb of the junior women's individual time trial when she pulled her foot out of the pedals and lost all momentum, finishing in fifth place at the UCI Road World Championships in Kigali.

It was hard to hide her disappointment when speaking to the assembled press in the mixed zone, where the Scottish rider said she was 'gutted' to have lost the race to bad luck.

She also won Clásica de Jaén Nation's Cup and Gent-Wevelgem Junior, which have all earned her a contract to race for the Liv-AlUla-Jayco team; first at the Continental level, where she started as a trainee mid-season and will remain with the development programme in 2026 before moving up to the WorldTour squad from 2027 to 2028.

But as she reached the base of the final cobbled climb of the Côte de Kimihurura, with just one kilometre remaining, her foot came out of her pedal, and she was forced to slow down as she struggled to clip her foot back into it.

