Samara Maxwell and Christopher Blevins secure 2025 Mountain Bike World Series overall cross-country titles

By , published

In final round at Mont-Sainte-Anne Jenny Rissveds takes back-to-back win as Charlie Aldridge delivers home-nation XCO victory

Samara Maxwell and Christopher Blevins with the red jersey of the series leader and number 1 plate during the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series
Samara Maxwell and Christopher Blevins with the red jersey of the series leader and number 1 plate during the 2025 Whoop UCI Mountain Bike World Series (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Samara Maxwell (Decathlon Ford Racing) and Christopher Blevins (Specialized Factory Racing) were awarded the 2025 Mountain Bike World Cup (XCO) cross-country overall series titles as the competition wrapped up at Mont-Sainte-Anne, Quebec, Canada, on Sunday.

Blevins had already secured the overall men's elite XCO victory before the final round, finishing 23rd on the day as Charlie Aldridge (Cannondale Factory Racing) claimed his maiden World Cup victory and gave the crowd a home-nation victor.

“I’ve been working towards an XCO win my whole career. This year I’ve been close a couple of times, so to finish it off like this is unreal," said Aldridge.

“The last two laps were full gas, I was cramping up, everybody was cramping up. It was just a battle of attrition. Towards the top of the climb I could see I was getting a bit of a gap, so on the last lap I was just going full gas to get to the finish. I made it."

In the women's elite race series winner Maxwell finished in second place behind World Champion Jenny Rissveds (Canyon CLLCTV XCO) while Alessandra Keller (Thömus Maxon) was third.

This time around, she opened an early lead on the first lap and then covered the next six laps in a winning time of 1:20:35, setting a new win record, previously set by Pauline Ferrand-Prévot.

“I’m just super happy to finish it off in this way, it has just been a fantastic season," said Treudler.

Results

Kirsten Frattini
Kirsten Frattini
Deputy Editor

Kirsten Frattini is the Deputy Editor of Cyclingnews, overseeing the global racing content plan.

Kirsten has a background in Kinesiology and Health Science. She has been involved in cycling from the community and grassroots level to professional cycling's biggest races, reporting on the WorldTour, Spring Classics, Tours de France, World Championships and Olympic Games.

She began her sports journalism career with Cyclingnews as a North American Correspondent in 2006. In 2018, Kirsten became Women's Editor – overseeing the content strategy, race coverage and growth of women's professional cycling – before becoming Deputy Editor in 2023.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.