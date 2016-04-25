Trending

Sagan holds onto WorldTour lead after Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Tinkoff remain top team as Spain jumps to top of nation rankings

Image 1 of 5

World Champ Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders

World Champ Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 5

Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium: Rui Costa (Lampre), Wout Poels (Team Sky), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)

Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium: Rui Costa (Lampre), Wout Poels (Team Sky), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 5

Alberto Contador approaches the finish line

Alberto Contador approaches the finish line
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 5

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Samuel Sanchez (BMC) Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 5

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finished fifth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finished fifth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan remains top of the individual WorldTour standings on 329 points following a snowy edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege with the Slovakian leading his Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador sitting second on 280 points. The team standings remained largely unchanged with Katusha moving from seventh to fifth as Tinkoff continues to lead Team Sky by almost 100 points. With Sammy Sanchez and Joaquin Rodriguez both finishing top-ten at Liege, Spain moves to the top of the nation standings, knocking Australia into second place with Belgium just two points behind in third place.

At the conclusion of the 13th WorldTour race of 2016 in Ans, Wout Poels moved from 39th to ninth thanks to the 100 points he collected for the victory. Ilnur Zakarin's fifth place also saw the Russian move into the top-ten but there was no change to the top eight riders. Rui Costa was also a big mover in the standings with the Lampre-Merida rider improving from 45th to 17th after he finished third at Liege.

In total 123 riders have now scored WorldTour points.

Poels' Liege victory added 100 points to Team Sky's tally of 677 points on the team standings with the British team edging closer to the 771 points of Tinkoff. BMC remain in third but also had its tally boosted thanks to Sanchez who added 60 points to the current haul of 572 points. Etixx-Quick Step sit fourth on 415 points as Katusha continue to climb the standings in fifth with 393 points.

With sixth place at Leige, Warren Barguil significantly boosted the haul of Giant-Alpecin who improve from 16 to 56 points but remain bottom of the 18 teams.

Having displaced Australia following Contador's Tour of the Basque Country victory, Spain are back on top of the standings on 613 points. Australia and Belgium remain separated by just two points  with the former leading on 579 points. 

WorldTour rankings - April 24

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team329pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team280
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team178
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo166
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
9Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky147
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha146
11Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ137
12Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team130
13Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step126
14Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
15Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
16Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ111
17Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida110
18Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha106
19Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky104
20Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky102
21Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge100
22Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge94
23Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
24Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal84
25Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step82
26Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team81
27Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step80
28Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha71
29Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step70
30Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling70

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tinkoff Team771pts
2Team Sky677
3BMC Racing Team572
4Etixx-Quick Step415
5Team Katusha393
6Movistar Team390
7Orica-GreenEdge390
8FDJ323
9Trek-Segafredo224
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo213
11Lotto Soudal170
12Lampre - Merida147
13Cannondale Pro Cycling114
14IAM Cycling94
15AG2R La Mondiale84
16Astana Pro Team84
17Dimension Data75
18Team Giant-Alpecin56

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spain613pts
2Australia579
3Belgium557
4France430
5Colombia416
6Great Britain397
7Switzerland332
8Slovakia329
9Netherlands237
10Russia205
11Norway158
12Ireland126
13Italy120
14Portugal110
15Poland103
16Czech Republic92
17Luxembourg76
18Denmark62
19United States62
20Canada54
21Germany38
22Slovenia25
23Latvia20
24New Zealand6
25Kazakhstan6
26South Africa4
27Eritrea2
28Belarus1