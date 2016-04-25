Sagan holds onto WorldTour lead after Liege-Bastogne-Liege
Tinkoff remain top team as Spain jumps to top of nation rankings
Peter Sagan remains top of the individual WorldTour standings on 329 points following a snowy edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege with the Slovakian leading his Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador sitting second on 280 points. The team standings remained largely unchanged with Katusha moving from seventh to fifth as Tinkoff continues to lead Team Sky by almost 100 points. With Sammy Sanchez and Joaquin Rodriguez both finishing top-ten at Liege, Spain moves to the top of the nation standings, knocking Australia into second place with Belgium just two points behind in third place.
At the conclusion of the 13th WorldTour race of 2016 in Ans, Wout Poels moved from 39th to ninth thanks to the 100 points he collected for the victory. Ilnur Zakarin's fifth place also saw the Russian move into the top-ten but there was no change to the top eight riders. Rui Costa was also a big mover in the standings with the Lampre-Merida rider improving from 45th to 17th after he finished third at Liege.
In total 123 riders have now scored WorldTour points.
Poels' Liege victory added 100 points to Team Sky's tally of 677 points on the team standings with the British team edging closer to the 771 points of Tinkoff. BMC remain in third but also had its tally boosted thanks to Sanchez who added 60 points to the current haul of 572 points. Etixx-Quick Step sit fourth on 415 points as Katusha continue to climb the standings in fifth with 393 points.
With sixth place at Leige, Warren Barguil significantly boosted the haul of Giant-Alpecin who improve from 16 to 56 points but remain bottom of the 18 teams.
Having displaced Australia following Contador's Tour of the Basque Country victory, Spain are back on top of the standings on 613 points. Australia and Belgium remain separated by just two points with the former leading on 579 points.
WorldTour rankings - April 24
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team
|329
|pts
|2
|Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team
|280
|3
|Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|222
|4
|Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky
|204
|5
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|201
|6
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|178
|7
|Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
|166
|8
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|162
|9
|Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky
|147
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha
|146
|11
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
|137
|12
|Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team
|130
|13
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step
|126
|14
|Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
|120
|15
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|119
|16
|Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ
|111
|17
|Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida
|110
|18
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha
|106
|19
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky
|104
|20
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|102
|21
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
|100
|22
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge
|94
|23
|Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky
|92
|24
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|84
|25
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step
|82
|26
|Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team
|81
|27
|Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step
|80
|28
|Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha
|71
|29
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step
|70
|30
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling
|70
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tinkoff Team
|771
|pts
|2
|Team Sky
|677
|3
|BMC Racing Team
|572
|4
|Etixx-Quick Step
|415
|5
|Team Katusha
|393
|6
|Movistar Team
|390
|7
|Orica-GreenEdge
|390
|8
|FDJ
|323
|9
|Trek-Segafredo
|224
|10
|Team LottoNl-Jumbo
|213
|11
|Lotto Soudal
|170
|12
|Lampre - Merida
|147
|13
|Cannondale Pro Cycling
|114
|14
|IAM Cycling
|94
|15
|AG2R La Mondiale
|84
|16
|Astana Pro Team
|84
|17
|Dimension Data
|75
|18
|Team Giant-Alpecin
|56
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spain
|613
|pts
|2
|Australia
|579
|3
|Belgium
|557
|4
|France
|430
|5
|Colombia
|416
|6
|Great Britain
|397
|7
|Switzerland
|332
|8
|Slovakia
|329
|9
|Netherlands
|237
|10
|Russia
|205
|11
|Norway
|158
|12
|Ireland
|126
|13
|Italy
|120
|14
|Portugal
|110
|15
|Poland
|103
|16
|Czech Republic
|92
|17
|Luxembourg
|76
|18
|Denmark
|62
|19
|United States
|62
|20
|Canada
|54
|21
|Germany
|38
|22
|Slovenia
|25
|23
|Latvia
|20
|24
|New Zealand
|6
|25
|Kazakhstan
|6
|26
|South Africa
|4
|27
|Eritrea
|2
|28
|Belarus
|1
