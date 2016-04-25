Sagan holds onto WorldTour lead after Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Image 1 of 5 World Champ Peter Sagan (Tinkoff) wins the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Liege-Bastogne-Liege podium: Rui Costa (Lampre), Wout Poels (Team Sky), Michael Albasini (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Alberto Contador approaches the finish line (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 5 Samuel Sanchez (BMC) Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha) finished fifth at Liege-Bastogne-Liege (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Peter Sagan remains top of the individual WorldTour standings on 329 points following a snowy edition of Liege-Bastogne-Liege with the Slovakian leading his Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador sitting second on 280 points. The team standings remained largely unchanged with Katusha moving from seventh to fifth as Tinkoff continues to lead Team Sky by almost 100 points. With Sammy Sanchez and Joaquin Rodriguez both finishing top-ten at Liege, Spain moves to the top of the nation standings, knocking Australia into second place with Belgium just two points behind in third place.

At the conclusion of the 13th WorldTour race of 2016 in Ans, Wout Poels moved from 39th to ninth thanks to the 100 points he collected for the victory. Ilnur Zakarin's fifth place also saw the Russian move into the top-ten but there was no change to the top eight riders. Rui Costa was also a big mover in the standings with the Lampre-Merida rider improving from 45th to 17th after he finished third at Liege.

In total 123 riders have now scored WorldTour points.

Poels' Liege victory added 100 points to Team Sky's tally of 677 points on the team standings with the British team edging closer to the 771 points of Tinkoff. BMC remain in third but also had its tally boosted thanks to Sanchez who added 60 points to the current haul of 572 points. Etixx-Quick Step sit fourth on 415 points as Katusha continue to climb the standings in fifth with 393 points.

With sixth place at Leige, Warren Barguil significantly boosted the haul of Giant-Alpecin who improve from 16 to 56 points but remain bottom of the 18 teams.

Having displaced Australia following Contador's Tour of the Basque Country victory, Spain are back on top of the standings on 613 points. Australia and Belgium remain separated by just two points with the former leading on 579 points.

WorldTour rankings - April 24

Individual # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team 329 pts 2 Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team 280 3 Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team 222 4 Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky 204 5 Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo 201 6 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 178 7 Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo 166 8 Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team 162 9 Wouter Poels (Ned) Team Sky 147 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha 146 11 Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ 137 12 Samuel Sanchez (Spa) BMC Racing Team 130 13 Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step 126 14 Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky 120 15 Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 119 16 Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ 111 17 Rui Costa (Por) Lampre - Merida 110 18 Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha 106 19 Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky 104 20 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 102 21 Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 100 22 Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica-GreenEdge 94 23 Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky 92 24 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal 84 25 Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Etixx - Quick-Step 82 26 Alejandro Valverde (Spa) Movistar Team 81 27 Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step 80 28 Joaquin Rodriguez (Spa) Team Katusha 71 29 Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step 70 30 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling 70

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Tinkoff Team 771 pts 2 Team Sky 677 3 BMC Racing Team 572 4 Etixx-Quick Step 415 5 Team Katusha 393 6 Movistar Team 390 7 Orica-GreenEdge 390 8 FDJ 323 9 Trek-Segafredo 224 10 Team LottoNl-Jumbo 213 11 Lotto Soudal 170 12 Lampre - Merida 147 13 Cannondale Pro Cycling 114 14 IAM Cycling 94 15 AG2R La Mondiale 84 16 Astana Pro Team 84 17 Dimension Data 75 18 Team Giant-Alpecin 56