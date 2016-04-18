Trending

Sagan continues reign atop WorldTour standings

Tinkoff increases team lead, Australia still top nation

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)

Peter Sagan (Tinkoff)
(Image credit: ASO)

Peter Sagan and Tinkoff teammate Alberto Contador retain their lead at the top of the UCI WorldTour standings after the Amstel Gold Race despite neither rider taking part in the Dutch race. The top 24 riders remained unchanged following the latest WorldTour event with Tinkoff's Michael Valgren entering standings in 25th place after his second place finish at Amstel Gold Race. 

Despite winning Amstel Gold Race for a second time, Enrico Gasparotto earned zero points, despite 80 on offer for the victor, for his victory as the Italian rides for Pro-Continental team Wanty-Groupe Gobert. Third place finisher Sonny Colbrelli likewise was ineligible for WorldTour points as he rides for the Bardiani–CSF Continental squad. In total, three of the top four riders were from Pro-Continental squads with Direct Energie's Bryan Coquard also ineligible.

After 11 WorldTour races in 2016, 122 riders in total have scored points although Sagan is the only one with more than 300 points to his name. The World Champion has 329 points while Contador is just behind on 289 points. BMC's Richie Porte (222 points) and Sky's Sergio Henao (204 points) are currently the closest challengers to the duo.

Just as the individual standings where relatively unchanged at the pointy end, there is no change to the team standings although Tinkoff was a big winner as it extended its haul from 683 points to 741. Team Sky held on to its second place with 622 points as BMC round outs the top three on 490 points. Giant-Alpecin's tally of 10 points is unchanged from the last update of the WorldTour rankings with Lampre-Merida sitting 17th of the 18 teams on 65 points.

In the nation standings, Australia maintains a slender two point lead over Belgium, 579 to 577 points, with over 100 points difference to Spain in third place on 470 points. There are 28 nations in total who have scored WorldTour points with Belarus sitting bottom at the moment on one point while 12 nations have accumulated three figure numbers.

The next race on the WorldTour calendar takes place on Wednesday with La Flèche Wallonne, followed by Liège - Bastogne - Liège on April 24 and the Tour of Romandie stage race from April 26 to May 1.

WorldTour standings - April 17

Individual
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Peter Sagan (Svk) Tinkoff Team329pts
2Alberto Contador (Spa) Tinkoff Team280
3Richie Porte (Aus) BMC Racing Team222
4Sergio Henao (Col) Team Sky204
5Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo201
6Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team178
7Fabian Cancellara (Swi) Trek-Segafredo166
8Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team162
9Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ137
10Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky120
11Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge119
12Thibaut Pinot (Fra) FDJ111
13Alexander Kristoff (Nor) Team Katusha106
14Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Sky104
15Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky102
16Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge100
17Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Team Katusha96
18Ben Swift (GBr) Team Sky92
19Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal84
20Tom Boonen (Bel) Etixx - Quick-Step80
21Daniel Martin (Irl) Etixx - Quick-Step76
22Bob Jungels (Lux) Etixx - Quick-Step70
23Heinrich Haussler (Aus) IAM Cycling70
24Jay McCarthy (Aus) Tinkoff Team68
25Michael Valgren (Den) Tinkoff Team60
26Sebastien Reichenbach (Swi) FDJ60
27Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Etixx - Quick-Step57
28Michael Woods (Can) Cannondale Pro Cycling54
29Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data52

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tinkoff Team741pts
2Team Sky622
3BMC Racing Team490
4FDJ323
5Team Katusha323
6Movistar Team320
7Orica-GreenEdge313
8Etixx - Quick-Step311
9Trek-Segafredo214
10Team LottoNl-Jumbo213
11Lotto Soudal170
12Cannondale Pro Cycling114
13IAM Cycling94
14AG2R La Mondiale84
15Astana Pro Team80
16Dimension Data75
17Lampre - Merida65
18Team Giant-Alpecin10

Nations
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia579pts
2Belgium557
3Spain470
4Colombia416
5Great Britain397
6France343
7Slovakia329
8Switzerland238
9Norway158
10Russia155
11Italy110
12Poland103
13Netherlands87
14Ireland76
15Luxembourg76
16Denmark62
17Czech Republic62
18United States62
19Canada54
20Portugal38
21Germany38
22Slovenia25
23Latvia20
24New Zealand6
25Kazakhstan6
26South Africa4
27Eritrea2
28Belarus1