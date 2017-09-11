Ryan Mullen snapped up by Trek-Segafredo on two-year deal

Image 1 of 5 Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Irish champion Ryan Mullen (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Ryan Mullen enjoyed some time in the hot seat early on in the Volta ao Algarve's third stage. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 5 Alex Frame of Christchurch celebrates finishing first at Te Anau in stage three of the Tour of Southland Image 5 of 5 Ryan Mullen (Cannondale) (Image credit: Cycling Sports Group)

Trek-Segafredo has announced that Irishman Ryan Mullen will ride for the team in 2018. The 23-year-old has spent the last three years at Cannondale but last week he confirmed to Cyclingnews that he had no idea that the Argyle team had been saved by a late injection of funds.

Trek-Segafredo have also signed Alex Frame. The New Zealander and Mullen have both signed two-year contracts.

"I'm so excited to be joining Trek-Segafredo. Since my initial conversation with them in the summer, we shared similar ideas and ambitions for the future. I am really excited to continue my development at Trek-Segafredo and am confident it will be a successful combination over the coming seasons," Mullen said in a press release issued by his 2018 squad.

Mullen is the current Irish national road race and time trial champion and recently finished 10th in the Tour of Britain. Despite three years at Cannondale he is yet to start a Grand Tour.

On the back of Alberto Contador's retirement Trek also announced the signing of 24-year-old Frame, a strong all-rounder with a track pedigree. Frame joins the American team after two years at British Continental squad, JLT Condor.

"Joining Trek-Segafredo is a massive deal for me, I cannot wait to put on the jersey. I know I can be competitive at this level. I want to start 2018 well and prove what I am capable of. This is the perfect team for me, I'm looking forward to a great year next year; I could not be happier," Frame said.

Trek Segafredo manager, Luca Guercilena, praised both riders for their abilities, stating that his team were determined to develop the pair.

"Ryan and Alex are both young and very talented, and with them we want to continue investing in the development of young riders. They are both very strong guys and we are convinced they will be valuable assets for the team," he said.

"Mullen will reinforce our time trial squad and Frame, with his experience from the track, is obviously a very fast rider who will be of great help in the lead-out and as we hope, also in the Classics. We strongly believe that they still have a large margin for improvement. I am confident that they will be a solid option for the future."