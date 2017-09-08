Van Baarle set to leave Cannondale-Drapac

Image 1 of 5 Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the break of the stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 5 The combativity prize went to Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 5 Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale) (Image credit: Cycling Sports Group) Image 4 of 5 Former overall winner Dylan van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Dylan Van Baarle (Cannondale-Drapac) leads the chase and took fourth in the Tour of Flanders (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Dylan van Baarle is set to leave the Cannondale-Drapac team at the end of the season, Cyclingnews understands.

In mid-August the American team announced that the 25-year-old Dutch classics rider, who finished fourth at this year's Tour of Flanders, had re-signed for two more years.

However, Van Baarle's agent told Cyclingnews on Friday that pen was never put to paper, with Van Baarle himself confirming the agreement was only verbal.

The future of the team, run by Jonathan Vaughters, has been in doubt for the last couple of weeks after a planned sponsor for 2018 fell through and left them with a budget shortfall. Riders were released from their contracts and told they were free to start looking for work elsewhere, while the management searched for fresh investment.

In Van Baarle's case, there was no shortage of interest, with numerous WorldTour teams making approaches for the highly-rated young classics rider. Several of those avenues resulted in concrete offers.

On Thursday, Cannondale-Drapac riders were informed via email that the team would continue in 2018, and that contracts would be enforced. Despite communications to the contrary, Van Baarle never had a binding agreement, and he is essentially on the market like the rest of the riders whose contracts were set to expire at the end of 2017.

Van Baarle's agent suggested that he will now talk with Vaughters to see what exactly is on the table, and if the offer that had been agreed in principal still stands.

However, Cyclingnews understands that Van Baarle has already made his mind up to leave.

Fellow Cannondale-Drapac classics riders, Sep Vanmarcke and Sebastian Langeveld, both have signed contracts for 2018.