Riding away in a rickshaw – Alexander Kristoff gets a guard of honour with a twist on stage 8 of Le Tour de Langkawi

Crash takes the retiring rider out of the race but the farewell tour continues

Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) receives a guard of honour at his final career race, the Tour of Langkawi
Alexander Kristoff (Uno-X Mobility) receives a guard of honour at his final career race, the Tour of Langkawi (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Kristoff's career was meant to end with a sprint – and hopefully a winning one – on stage 8 of Le Tour de Langkawi, but instead it ended with a rickshaw ride guard of honour for the rider with a professional career extending across two decades.

The Uno-X Mobility rider with four stage wins at the Tour de France, plus Milan-San Remo and Tour of Flanders amongst his career win tally of 98 faced a quick and unwelcome change of plans when he crashed on Saturday, leaving him with bloodied up hands and arms, and unable to safely hold the handlebars in the hustle and bustle of the peloton, let alone in a sprint.

The upside, however, was a guard of honour not to be forgotten. The crowds lined the barriers, and the riders lined the road toward the start line, wheels spinning in the air as they paid respect to the impressive career of the Norwegian rider. They parted ways to reveal Kristoff in a rickshaw, delivering a memorable – if not as planned – farewell to a memorable career.

"I'm not so scared for the transition, because at home is so busy, like Jens Voigt – I think he was not bored at home either. He had a lot of kids, so there is a lot of things happening, so I think my wife is very relieved now we have two adults that can do stuff, and not only one. My training is not the first priority anymore."

"I will say my steady power for a little bit longer is more or less the same as some years ago, but I'm missing quite a few watts actually, on the peak power compared to my best years. So then it's harder to win sprints … it's hard to keep the faster guys, the younger guys behind you."

Simone is a degree-qualified journalist that has accumulated decades of wide-ranging experience while working across a variety of leading media organisations. She joined Cyclingnews as a Production Editor at the start of the 2021 season and has now moved into the role of Australia Editor. Previously she worked as a freelance writer, Australian Editor at Ella CyclingTips and as a correspondent for Reuters and Bloomberg. Cycling was initially purely a leisure pursuit for Simone, who started out as a business journalist, but in 2015 her career focus also shifted to the sport.

