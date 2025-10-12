Richard Carapaz escapes serious injury in Il Lombardia crash as EF Education-EasyPost lament 'tough day'

Ecuadorian rider crashed with 30km to go in Italy, as Ben Healy suffered with fatigue

SAN LUCA, ITALY - OCTOBER 04: Richard Carapaz of Ecuador and Team EF Education Easypost crosses the finish line during the 108th Giro dell&amp;apos;Emilia 2025 a 199.2km one day race from Mirandola to San Luca on October 04, 2025 in San Luca, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Richard Carapaz crashed out of Il Lombardia on Saturday (Image credit: Getty Images)

EF Education-EasyPost's Richard Carapaz has escaped serious injury after crashing heavily in the final 30km of Il Lombardia, his team confirmed on Saturday evening.

The American team described the final Monument as a "tough day" for their squad, with Carapaz's crash coming after other options Ben Healy and Neilson Powless had suffered from fatigue and switched their plans to supporting the Ecuadorian.

However, it wasn't to be for Carapaz, as he came off on the fast descent of the Passo di Ganda, as the riders tried to chase down the solo Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).

"That’s cycling. We hoped for more, but I am glad that Richie’s injuries don’t seem to be as serious as they could have been and he shouldn’t be held back this winter."

Matilda Price
Assistant Features Editor

Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.


