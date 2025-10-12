Richard Carapaz escapes serious injury in Il Lombardia crash as EF Education-EasyPost lament 'tough day'
Ecuadorian rider crashed with 30km to go in Italy, as Ben Healy suffered with fatigue
EF Education-EasyPost's Richard Carapaz has escaped serious injury after crashing heavily in the final 30km of Il Lombardia, his team confirmed on Saturday evening.
The American team described the final Monument as a "tough day" for their squad, with Carapaz's crash coming after other options Ben Healy and Neilson Powless had suffered from fatigue and switched their plans to supporting the Ecuadorian.
However, it wasn't to be for Carapaz, as he came off on the fast descent of the Passo di Ganda, as the riders tried to chase down the solo Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates-XRG).
Fortunately, despite the speed of the crash, his injuries were only minor.
"Richie suffered road rash but escaped any broken bones in his crash," the team said. "Initial tests cleared him of a concussion, but our medical team will continue to monitor him in the coming days."
In the end, EF's final Monument ended anti-climactically, with only two riders finishing, and Alex Baudin in 29th their top result.
Tour de France standout rider Ben Healy has had a strong final part of the season, finishing on the podium at the World Championships, but was beset by tiredness in the final big race of the year.
The latest race content, interviews, features, reviews and expert buying guides, direct to your inbox!
"We had high hopes with three big riders coming into the race," EF sports director Charly Wegelius said, referring to Healy, Carapaz and Powless.
"For Ben, it was obviously one week or one race too long after a long, long season with a lot of highs, including his Tour de France stage win, days in the yellow jersey, and recent third place at worlds," he said of the Irish rider.
"Neilson was also struggling a little bit. Going for goals like this late in the year, you always run the risk of running out of gas, and that's what happened.
"Richie was handling a bit of fatigue as well. We tried to keep his week as light as possible. He was performing well late in the race, and then he had that crash, and that was the end of it.
"That’s cycling. We hoped for more, but I am glad that Richie’s injuries don’t seem to be as serious as they could have been and he shouldn’t be held back this winter."
Matilda is an NCTJ-qualified journalist based in the UK who joined Cyclingnews in March 2025. Prior to that, she worked as the Racing News Editor at GCN, and extensively as a freelancer contributing to Cyclingnews, Cycling Weekly, Velo, Rouleur, Escape Collective, Red Bull and more. She has reported from many of the biggest events on the calendar, including the Giro d'Italia, Tour de France Femmes, Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix. She has particular experience and expertise in women's cycling, and women's sport in general. She is a graduate of modern languages and sports journalism.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.