Rapha Black Friday sale launches, with 25% off everything

With eight days to go until Black Friday, the Rapha Black Friday sale has officially been switched on, with the brand offering 25% off across the entire site , as well as in its Clubhouses.

The discount comes courtesy of a promotional code that you can enter at checkout, which will be emailed to anyone who fills in the form found on Rapha's homepage, presumably RCC members too.

Of course, to receive the code, you'll need to give Rapha your email address, but given you'll do that when placing your subsequent order anyway, it's a bit of a no brainer given the savings on offer.

Those savings can bring the Rapha Pro Team bib shorts down to £172.50 and the well-reviewed Pro Team Powerweave Lace shoes down to £183.75.

How to get 25% off at Rapha this Black Friday

Having run a few emails through the sign-up form ourselves, we've received different codes each time, so you'll need to follow the steps above to get one that works for you.

Which products apply?

As far as we can tell, the discount will work with every product listed on the Rapha website. We've added a couple dozen test products to our basket and had no issues getting the 25% saving to apply on everything from winter jackets to socks .

It's usually at this point that we'd add some disclaimer to say the discount will only work for full-priced item. That's true, but only because there's literally not a single discounted product on the Rapha site at the moment. The brand's 'Archive Sale', which usually runs year round, was switched off a few weeks ago presumably in preparation for this.

Naturally, we'd recommend browsing the Rapha store to see if there's actually anything you need (or want) to buy before you go through the process of signing up for the code. We'd also suggest comparing the Rapha deals with the products we've listed in our Black Friday cycling clothing roundup, just to make sure you're getting the absolute best bang for your buck.

Rapha's usual Black Friday tack

There are two things missing from this year's Rapha Black Friday tack when compared to usual.

For as long as we've been covering Black Friday here at Cyclingnews, Rapha has fundraised for the World Bicycle Relief charity (WBR) and given its staff the day off. Called the 'Rapha Black Friday Ride,' the brand has previously encouraged its employees to instead just enjoy the outdoors, similar to the stance REI Coop takes in the USA, with its 'OptOutside' campaign.

This year, the Rapha Black Friday Ride isn't taking place, meaning staff won't be getting the day off. Instead, the brand's support for WBR was switched to the Women's 100 in September and the brand donated £150k to WBR then. "The majority of the projects funded with donations to WBR actually benefit women the most," says Rapha, "so we wanted to tell that story."

Prior to 2022, Rapha actually eschewed the sale entirely, simply relying on its year-round Archive Sale, but it introduced the 25% discount last year, and has brought it back for this year.

It's not confirmed when the sale will end, but it's a safe assumption that it will continue through Black Friday and into Cyber Monday.

Financial woes?

There's no denying that the bike industry is going through a tumultuous time of late. In the UK, Wiggle CRC became a high profile casualty when it was forced into administration last month, but Rapha hasn't been immune from the difficulty.

In its financial accounts posted earlier in November and covering the year to 29 January 2023, the brand's trading company Carpegna Ltd posted a pre-tax loss of £12 million, which as Cycling Weekly reports , marked six years of concurrent loss.

Speaking at the time, Rapha's CEO Francois Concervey said he's "confident in our ability to navigate the current economic climate and make the right decisions to see improved performance."

He added that demand for Rapha's products had been "closer to the long-term average growth trend" despite the huge peak caused by the pandemic and subsequent downturn.

Other Black Friday deals