The end of an era for the Belgian prodigy

BERGAMO, ITALY - OCTOBER 11: Remco Evenepoel of Belgium and Team Soudal Quick-Step celebrates at podium as second place winner during the 119th Il Lombardia 2025 a 241km one day race from Como to Bergamo on October 11, 2025 in Bergamo, Italy. (Photo by Dario Belingheri/Getty Images)
Remco Evenepoel on the podium of his final race with Soudal-QuickStep, Il Lombardia (Image credit: Getty Images)

Remco Evenepoel's seven-year stint at Soudal-QuickStep drew to a close at the weekend, with a second place at Il Lombardia marking his final race at the team before a switch to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe for 2026.

The 25-year-old has transitioned from junior phenomenon to one of the stars of the sport during his time at the Belgian squad, with wins at the Vuelta a España, Liège-Bastogne-Liège (twice) and six world and Olympic titles filling out his palmarès.

After rounding out his time at Soudal-QuickStep with a second place behind Tadej Pogačar at Il Lombardia, several teammates and staff members bid goodbye to their team leader, saluting Evenepoel in conversation with Sporza.

Evenepoel will take Italian racer Mattia Cattaneo with him to Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe next season, where he'll link up with the likes of Primož Roglič, Florian Lipowitz, and Jai Hindley to form another Tour de France-challenging superteam alongside UAE Team Emirates-XRG and Visma-Lease A Bike.

Team press officer Phil Lowe said that Evenepoel matured into his role as team leader since his debut as a 19-year-old in 2019 – especially in dealing with the media.

