Primož Roglič to join Tadej Pogačar at Rwanda World Championships

Roglič will ride the road race in Rwanda, according to reports

Primož Roglič is set to compete at the Road World Championships in Rwanda this month, as part of the Slovenian team assembled around current world champion Tadej Pogačar.

The Slovenian selection has not been officially revealed, but Het Laatste Nieuws reported on Monday that their sources indicate that Roglič will be part of it, with Pogačar's intention to race the Worlds already well known.

Roglič rode both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France this year, but hasn't raced since the Clásica San Sebastián at the start of August, and it was not previously clear how he was going to round out his 2025 season, understandably skipping the Vuelta a España despite winning four editions of the Spanish race.

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Roglič will not race the time trial in Rwanda, opting just for the road race. With Pogačar the defending champion and hoping to take a second title – especially in the absence of Jonas Vingegaard – Slovenia will likely be assembling their strongest riders in pursuit of that goal.

HLN also report that Roglič will not be doing any warm-up races in the lead-up to the Worlds, opting to skip the GP Québec and Montréal in Canada, where Pogačar will return to racing.

Many big names have chosen to skip the Worlds in Rwanda, with Vingegaard joining Mathieu van der Poel and Wout van Aert in the list of riders who would usually be contenders in a Worlds road race but aren't going to be on the start line in Kigali in four weeks' time.

However, with Roglič, the start list has added another Grand Tour champion, with him, Pogačar, and Remco Evenepoel some of the biggest names set to compete in the road race.

The rest of the Slovenian lineup is yet to be confirmed. As the second-ranked nation on the UCI rankings at the end of the qualification period, Slovenia can field the maximum of eight riders in their team.

Other riders likely to be selected alongside Pogačar and Roglič include Matej Mohorič, Jan Tratnik, Luka Mezgec, Domen Novak and Gal Glivar.

They may also enter two riders into the elite time trial. The women's road race team is likely to be spearheaded by Urška Žigart, with full team announcements expected to be made in the coming weeks ahead of the Championships.