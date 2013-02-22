Predicted snow could affect Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne

Image 1 of 2 Dutchman Rick Flens (Rabobank) rides the wet cobbles. (Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com) Image 2 of 2 Riders rolling out in the Beglian 1.1-ranked race (Image credit: Brecht Decaluwé)

Snow is predicted on Sunday for Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and it could have an effect on the race, with climbs possibly being taken out of route, the organisers have said.

Race organisers will make a decision on Kuurne on Saturday afternoon, said Geert Penez to Het Nieuwsblad. “If there is snow expected on Sunday, we will have an alternative route. The 'hellingen' will be taken out and we will just go over major roads. It deals with La Houppe (Vloesberg), Kanarieberg (Ronse), Kwaremont and the Côte du Trieu.”

There is also a worst case scenario. “If there is really a lot of snow then we would be forced to consider cancelling the race. We will meet Sunday at eleven for that. But that is really an extreme case.”

The race has twice been cancelled due to bad weather, in 1993 and 1986. In 2010 it was run in extreme weather conditions which saw only 26 riders finish.