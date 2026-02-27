'I expect a real spectacle' – Harsh conditions on the weather forecast for Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Wind and rain expected for Saturday's Belgian season opener

NINOVE, BELGIUM - MARCH 01: Clement Russo of France and Team Groupama-FDJ competes during the 80th Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2025 - Men&amp;apos;s Elite a 197km one day race from Ghent to Ninove / #UCIWWT / on March 01, 2025 in Ninove, Belgium. (Photo by Luc Claessen/Getty Images)
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is always a chilly affair, with riders wrapped up to protect against the cold, but the 2026 editions could bring rain, too (Image credit: Getty Images)

The modern Omloop Het Nieuwsblad is a race that, just as much as the hills and cobbles, can be defined by the weather, and more specifically, the wind.

In recent years, we've seen long-range solo breakaway victories, and we've seen almost full-on bunch sprints. What kind of racing we're going to get on Saturday depends to a significant extent on which way the wind is blowing and how strongly it's blowing.

Some recent editions have seen headwinds that have stifled attacks and even brought a bunch back together on the run-in, such as when Davide Ballerini won the men's race in 2021. A decent tailwind, however, gives the splits and selections that may have occurred over the Muur and Bosberg – and indeed before that – a much greater chance of staying away.

