Pfeiffer Georgi and Charlotte Kool renew with dsm-firmenich

Charlotte Kool and Pfeiffer Georgi have both extended their contracts with dsm-firmenich until 2026

Pfeiffer Georgi, Franziska Koch and Charlotte Kool have all extended their contracts at dsm-firmenich with the Dutch team tying down their sprint star Kool and Classics leader Georgi until at least the end of 2026.

Dsm-firmenich announced the trio's contract extensions in a Toy Story-style social media video shown below.

Kool has taken 13 of the team’s 18 wins this season in what has been a breakthrough season. Kool no longer has to leadout Lorena Wiebes after her move to SD Worx and so has developed into one of the very few sprinters fast enough to beat Wiebes.

“In my opinion and feeling, there’s no better team at this moment that fits me more than Team dsm-firmenich,” said Kool.

“My teammates, the coaches, my trainer, the experts; actually, the whole team feels like the perfect fit for me, and I still get excited to work with them every day.

“I’m looking forward to building together towards the next goals in my career and I just want to continue winning races together.”

The Dutch sprinter's eight WorldTour victories have been aided by one of the best sprint trains in the women’s pro peloton, of which Georgi and Koch are key components, with the Briton often acting as the final leadout rider such as at the RideLondon Classique where Kool took overall victory and two out of three stage wins.

Georgi enjoyed a breakout year in 2021 and has continued to improve in 2023, taking her first WorldTour level victory at Brugge-De Panne and a second British national title in Saltburn, alongside top-10 finishes at all of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Strade Bianche, Paris-Roubaix, Amstel Gold Race and the European Championships road race.

“I’ve been with the team since turning pro in 2019 and always really valued how they had confidence in me long term; focusing on my development,” said Georgi.

“They saw the potential and believed in me to develop myself as a rider and supported me through that.

“The team is a place I feel really happy and I’m excited to continue here.”

The 𝒮𝓉𝑜𝓇𝓎 continues 🤩 Our strong classics and sprint core of @pfeiffergeorgi, Franziska Koch and @charlotte_kool have extended their contracts with us for the coming years! We've already taken lots of successes together and we can't wait for more💯September 26, 2023 See more

Koch is one year Georgi’s senior at 23 but stated how she could follow a similar progression to the Brit in still carrying out her role in the leadout train and controlling on the front while also stepping up as a finishing option on routes that suit her versatile qualities.

The young German has had strong results in the past, with a breakthrough win at the Boels Ladies Tour in 2019 and seventh place at both Paris-Roubaix and the Ronde van Drenthe in 2021.

“Franziska is an important culture carrier in the team and is someone with a great attitude who will always give everything for the team’s goals,” said Team dsm-firmenich head coach Rudi Kemna. “She’s a strong and important rider for both the lead-out and the classics too. We want to continue her development and growth as a rider off and on the bike, making the next steps in her career.

“In particular, she will become a finisher more often for the team in the classics in the upcoming seasons.”

Despite dsm-firmenich’s sprint train brilliance for the past few years, they did miss out on their big goal of winning a Tour de France Femmes stage with Kool this season, so they will be desperate to go one better than Kool’s best finishing position of second with at least one stage win in the 2024 race which starts in the sprinter's home country, the Netherlands.

Kool, Koch and Georgi will all ride their final race of the season on October 3 at Binche Chimay Binche pour Dames in Belgium.