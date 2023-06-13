Bora-Hansgrohe, Team DSM reveal new jersey designs

Team dsm-firmenich riders to debut new kit at the Giro d'Italia Donne and Tour de France in 2023

Bora-Hansgrohe and Team DSM have revealed new jersey designs, which they will debut ahead of upcoming targets for the men's teams racing at the Tour de France and Team DSM's women's team at the Giro d'Italia Donne.

Team DSM will officially change its title sponsorship and naming on the jersey to Team dsm-firmenich. The name change signifies the finalisation of the merger and launch of dsm-firmenich, which brings together one of the largest innovation and creation communities in nutrition, health, and beauty.

“We are really proud that we will soon carry the new company and brand with its inspiring purpose, emblazoned over our fleet, kits, social channels and more. The merger between two leading companies is a big milestone for this new major force in health, nutrition and beauty," said Team DSM CEO Iwan Spekenbrink.

"As a cycling team, we also have the goal of bringing progress to life through our people on and off the bike. It will be inspiring to continue doing this as Team dsm-firmenich.”

The predominantly black and blue jersey holds onto its distinctive two-striped design, which, according to Team dsm-firmenich, reflects its core Keep Challenging philosophy.

Team dsm-firmenich women's team will debut the new jersey at the Giro d'Italia Donne held from June 30-July 9, while the men's team will wear the kit for the first time at the Tour de France held from July 1-23.

Bora-Hansgrohe's switch-out kit

Image 1 of 3 Side view of the Bora-Hansgrohe switch-out kit for 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Front view of the Bora-Hansgrohe switch-out kit for 2023 Tour de France (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe) Bora-Hansgrohe jersey for Tour de France 2023 (Image credit: Bora-Hansgrohe)

Bora-Hansgrohe revealed a switch-out kit at the Tour de France to celebrate the team's 10th anniversary of competing at the French Grand Tour.

The team's sponsor Le Col, a performance cycling apparel brand, has designed a kit that honours the team’s legacy at the Tour with a special-edition jersey that showcases all of the riders who have ridden for Bora-Hansgrohe in the Tour over the last 10 years.

Each riders' name and the year they rode are merged across the jersey, and further solidify the team’s ‘Band of Brothers’ mantra.

Made from a premium, lightweight, high-speed fabric, the jersey promotes breathability and a dialled-in fit for further aerodynamic advantage. The jersey is finished with official team logo details and is in keeping with the team's light and dark shades of sea green.

"This year we are competing in the Tour de France for the tenth time. But the stories we have written over the years remain unforgettable. The list is long and the memories are incredibly beautiful," said Ralph Denk, Team Manager, noting the team won its first stage at the Tour in 2017 with Peter Sagan and Emanuel Buchmann finished fourth overall in 2019.

"Through this jersey, I would like to thank all the riders who wrote these stories with us. Without them, none of this would have been possible. But my thanks also go to ASO. They gave us a wildcard three times in a row as a second division team and thereby contributed significantly to our development. Just like our loyal sponsors who have accompanied us along the way. I definitely hope that we can continue to create special moments at the world's biggest cycling race this year, and in the future, and that we inspire fans with our passion."