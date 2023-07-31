Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2024 season

By Daniel Ostanek
published

The ultimate guide to the pro cycling transfer window, tracking every move across the men's and women's pelotons

Jordi Meeus (Bora hansgrohe) won stage 21 ahead of Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) and Dylan Groenewegen (Jayco-AlUla)
The sprinters are at the centre of the 2024 riders market (Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to:

Cycling's transfer window officially opens on August 1, bringing an end to speculation and rumours as new contracts can finally be confirmed.

Cyclingnews will keeping track of all movements – from transfers to contract renewals and retirements – with our dedicated Transfer Hub. 

We'll update this page through the rest of the year with every confirmed signing for 2024, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer gossip from the pro peloton.

The 2023-2024 market

Confirmed transfers - team by team

This is our index to all transfers that have been officially confirmed by teams. 

Men's WorldTour

The pack of riders cycles in the French Alps during the 15th stage of the 110th edition of the Tour de France cycling race, 179 km between Les Gets Les Portes du Soleil and Saint-Gervais Mont-Blanc, in eastern France, on July 16, 2023. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

All the ins and outs from the men's peloton (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

AG2R Citroën

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Nans Peters (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Benoit Cosnefroy (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Clément Berthet (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Felix Gall (2025)

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-Samsic

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Pierre Thierry (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jenthe Biermans (2025)

Astana Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Danny van Poppel (2027)

Cofidis

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Bryan Coquard (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Anthony Perez (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Jesus Herrada (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Eddy Finé (2025)
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Piet Allegaert (2025)
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Hugo Toumire (2025)

Team dsm-firmenich

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Max Poole (2027)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

EF Education-EasyPost

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Ben Healy (2026)

Groupama-FDJ

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Valentin Madouas (2026)

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Swipe to scroll horizontally
INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Rein Taaramäe (2024)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Boy van Poppel (2024)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Adrien Petit (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Laurenz Rex (2026)
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Kobe Goossens (2025)
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Gerben Thijssen (2025)

Jayco-AlUla

Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Edoardo Affini (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Olav Kooij (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Robert Gesink (2024)
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Steven Kruijswijk (2025)
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Christophe Laporte (2026)
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tosh van der Sande (2025)
Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Jonas Vingegaard (2027)

Movistar Team

Soudal-QuickStep

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Dries Devenyns (retires)Row 0 - Cell 3

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Giulio Ciccone (2027)

UAE Team Emirates

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jay Vine (2027)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Juan Sebastian Molano (2026)

Men's ProTeams

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Eolo-Kometa

Human Powered Health

Israel-Premier Tech

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Krists Neilands (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Derek Gee (2028)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Nick Schultz (2025)

Lotto-Dstny

Q36.5

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Gianluca Brambilla (2024)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Walter Calzoni (2026)

TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling

Uno-X

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Martin Urianstad (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Erlend Blikra (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Adne Holter (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Fredrik Dversnes (2026)
Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (2026)
Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Soren Waerenskjold (2026)

Women's WorldTour

Yellow Jersey Team Jumbo Vismas Dutch rider Marianne Vos rides with the pack past vineyards during 3rd stage of the new edition of the Womens Tour de France cycling race 1336 km between Reims and Epernay on July 26 2022 Photo by JEFF PACHOUD AFP Photo by JEFF PACHOUDAFP via Getty Images

Who's going where in the women's peloton? (Image credit: JEFF PACHOUDAFP via Getty Images)

Canyon-Sram

Team dsm-firmenich

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Esmée Peperkamp (2024)

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

FDJ-Suez

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Eugénie Duval (2025)

Fenix-Deceuninck

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Puck Pieterse (2027)

Human Powered Health

Israel-Premier Tech-Roland

Jayco-AlUla

Jumbo-Visma

Movistar

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (retires)Row 0 - Cell 3

SD Worx

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Marlen Reusser (2024)

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Lucinda Brand (2025)

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Susanne Andersen (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Elinor Barker (2027)

Women's Continental Teams

AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (2024)

Ceratizit-WNT

Lifeplus-Wahoo

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Header Cell - Column 0 INOUTEXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Kate Richardson (2024)
Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Madelaine Leech (2024)

Lotto-Dstny Ladies

Parkhotel Valkenburg

UAE Development Team

