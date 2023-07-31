Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2024 season

Cycling's transfer window officially opens on August 1, bringing an end to speculation and rumours as new contracts can finally be confirmed.
Cyclingnews will keeping track of all movements – from transfers to contract renewals and retirements – with our dedicated Transfer Hub.
We'll update this page through the rest of the year with every confirmed signing for 2024, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer gossip from the pro peloton.
The 2023-2024 market
Confirmed transfers - team by team
This is our index to all transfers that have been officially confirmed by teams.
Men's WorldTour
AG2R Citroën
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Nans Peters (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Benoit Cosnefroy (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Row 2 - Cell 2
Clément Berthet (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 1
Row 3 - Cell 2
Felix Gall (2025)
Alpecin-Deceuninck
Arkéa-Samsic
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Pierre Thierry (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Jenthe Biermans (2025)
Astana Qazaqstan
Bahrain Victorious
Bora-Hansgrohe
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Danny van Poppel (2027)
Cofidis
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Bryan Coquard (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Anthony Perez (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Row 2 - Cell 2
Jesus Herrada (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 1
Row 3 - Cell 2
Eddy Finé (2025)
Row 4 - Cell 1
Row 4 - Cell 2
Piet Allegaert (2025)
Row 5 - Cell 1
Row 5 - Cell 2
Hugo Toumire (2025)
Team dsm-firmenich
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Max Poole (2027)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
EF Education-EasyPost
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Ben Healy (2026)
Groupama-FDJ
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Valentin Madouas (2026)
Ineos Grenadiers
Intermarché-Circus-Wanty
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Rein Taaramäe (2024)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Boy van Poppel (2024)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Adrien Petit (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 1
Laurenz Rex (2026)
Row 4 - Cell 1
Kobe Goossens (2025)
Row 5 - Cell 1
Gerben Thijssen (2025)
Jayco-AlUla
Jumbo-Visma
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Edoardo Affini (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Olav Kooij (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Row 2 - Cell 2
Robert Gesink (2024)
Row 3 - Cell 1
Row 3 - Cell 2
Steven Kruijswijk (2025)
Row 4 - Cell 1
Row 4 - Cell 2
Christophe Laporte (2026)
Row 5 - Cell 1
Row 5 - Cell 2
Tosh van der Sande (2025)
Row 6 - Cell 1
Row 6 - Cell 2
Jonas Vingegaard (2027)
Movistar Team
Soudal-QuickStep
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Dries Devenyns (retires)
Lidl-Trek
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Giulio Ciccone (2027)
UAE Team Emirates
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Vegard Stake Laengen (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Jay Vine (2027)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Row 2 - Cell 2
Juan Sebastian Molano (2026)
Men's ProTeams
Caja Rural-Seguros RGA
Eolo-Kometa
Human Powered Health
Israel-Premier Tech
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Krists Neilands (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Derek Gee (2028)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Row 2 - Cell 2
Nick Schultz (2025)
Lotto-Dstny
Q36.5
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Gianluca Brambilla (2024)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Walter Calzoni (2026)
TotalEnergies
Tudor Pro Cycling
Uno-X
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Martin Urianstad (2025)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Erlend Blikra (2025)
Row 2 - Cell 1
Row 2 - Cell 2
Adne Holter (2025)
Row 3 - Cell 1
Row 3 - Cell 2
Fredrik Dversnes (2026)
Row 4 - Cell 1
Row 4 - Cell 2
Erik Nordsaeter Resell (2026)
Row 5 - Cell 1
Row 5 - Cell 2
Soren Waerenskjold (2026)
Women's WorldTour
Canyon-Sram
Team dsm-firmenich
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Esmée Peperkamp (2024)
EF Education-Tibco-SVB
FDJ-Suez
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Eugénie Duval (2025)
Fenix-Deceuninck
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Puck Pieterse (2027)
Human Powered Health
Israel-Premier Tech-Roland
Jayco-AlUla
Jumbo-Visma
Movistar
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Annemiek van Vleuten (retires)
SD Worx
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Marlen Reusser (2024)
Lidl-Trek
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Lucinda Brand (2025)
UAE Team ADQ
Uno-X
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Susanne Andersen (2026)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Elinor Barker (2027)
Women's Continental Teams
AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (2024)
Ceratizit-WNT
Lifeplus-Wahoo
IN
OUT
EXTENDED
Row 0 - Cell 1
Row 0 - Cell 2
Kate Richardson (2024)
Row 1 - Cell 1
Row 1 - Cell 2
Madelaine Leech (2024)
Lotto-Dstny Ladies
Parkhotel Valkenburg
UAE Development Team
