Cycling transfers - All the latest news and rumours for the 2024 season

The sprinters are at the centre of the 2024 riders market

Cycling's transfer window officially opens on August 1, bringing an end to speculation and rumours as new contracts can finally be confirmed.

We'll update this page through the rest of the year with every confirmed signing for 2024, building a team-by-team list of ins and outs, while also tracking the latest transfer gossip from the pro peloton.

The 2023-2024 market

Confirmed transfers - team by team

Men's WorldTour

AG2R Citroën

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Nans Peters (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Benoit Cosnefroy (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Clément Berthet (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Felix Gall (2025)

Alpecin-Deceuninck

Arkéa-Samsic

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Pierre Thierry (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jenthe Biermans (2025)

Astana Qazaqstan

Bahrain Victorious

Bora-Hansgrohe

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Danny van Poppel (2027)

Cofidis

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Bryan Coquard (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Anthony Perez (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Jesus Herrada (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Eddy Finé (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Piet Allegaert (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Hugo Toumire (2025)

Team dsm-firmenich

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Max Poole (2027) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Row 1 - Cell 3

EF Education-EasyPost

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Ben Healy (2026)

Groupama-FDJ

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Valentin Madouas (2026)

Ineos Grenadiers

Intermarché-Circus-Wanty

Swipe to scroll horizontally IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Rein Taaramäe (2024) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Boy van Poppel (2024) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Adrien Petit (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Laurenz Rex (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Kobe Goossens (2025) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Gerben Thijssen (2025)

Jayco-AlUla

Jumbo-Visma

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Edoardo Affini (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Olav Kooij (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Robert Gesink (2024) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Steven Kruijswijk (2025) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Christophe Laporte (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Tosh van der Sande (2025) Row 6 - Cell 0 Row 6 - Cell 1 Row 6 - Cell 2 Jonas Vingegaard (2027)

Movistar Team

Soudal-QuickStep

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Dries Devenyns (retires) Row 0 - Cell 3

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Giulio Ciccone (2027)

UAE Team Emirates

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Vegard Stake Laengen (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Jay Vine (2027) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Juan Sebastian Molano (2026)

Men's ProTeams

Caja Rural-Seguros RGA

Human Powered Health

Israel-Premier Tech

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Krists Neilands (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Derek Gee (2028) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Nick Schultz (2025)

Lotto-Dstny

Q36.5

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Gianluca Brambilla (2024) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Walter Calzoni (2026)

TotalEnergies

Tudor Pro Cycling

Uno-X

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Martin Urianstad (2025) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Erlend Blikra (2025) Row 2 - Cell 0 Row 2 - Cell 1 Row 2 - Cell 2 Adne Holter (2025) Row 3 - Cell 0 Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 Fredrik Dversnes (2026) Row 4 - Cell 0 Row 4 - Cell 1 Row 4 - Cell 2 Erik Nordsaeter Resell (2026) Row 5 - Cell 0 Row 5 - Cell 1 Row 5 - Cell 2 Soren Waerenskjold (2026)

Women's WorldTour

Canyon-Sram

Team dsm-firmenich

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Esmée Peperkamp (2024)

EF Education-Tibco-SVB

FDJ-Suez

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Eugénie Duval (2025)

Fenix-Deceuninck

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Puck Pieterse (2027)

Human Powered Health

Israel-Premier Tech-Roland

Jayco-AlUla

Jumbo-Visma

Movistar

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Annemiek van Vleuten (retires) Row 0 - Cell 3

SD Worx

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Marlen Reusser (2024)

Lidl-Trek

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Lucinda Brand (2025)

UAE Team ADQ

Uno-X

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Susanne Andersen (2026) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Elinor Barker (2027)

Women's Continental Teams

AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Ashleigh Moolman Pasio (2024)

Ceratizit-WNT

Lifeplus-Wahoo

Swipe to scroll horizontally Header Cell - Column 0 IN OUT EXTENDED Row 0 - Cell 0 Row 0 - Cell 1 Row 0 - Cell 2 Kate Richardson (2024) Row 1 - Cell 0 Row 1 - Cell 1 Row 1 - Cell 2 Madelaine Leech (2024)

Lotto-Dstny Ladies

Parkhotel Valkenburg