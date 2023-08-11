Fabio Jakobsen transfer to Team dsm-Firmenich for 2024 confirmed

Fabio Jakobsen’s move from Soudal-QuickStep to Team dsm-firmenich for 2024 has been confirmed, with the hugely successful Dutch sprinter signing a three year deal to start a new chapter in his career.

Just 26 years old and with 43 wins to his name to date, Jakobsen has already triumphed in the Tour de France and Vuelta a España, as well as winning Scheldeprijs twice and the European Road Championships in 2022.



A life-threatening crash in the 2020 Tour de Pologne was followed by a lengthy spell of recuperation and a comeback in 2021, with its highpoint to date a Tour de France stage win in 2022.



Jakobsen said earlier this summer he was leaving Soudal-QuickStep as the Belgian squad focuses its limited resources around Remco Evenepoel.

Jakobsen has taken five wins in the 2023 season to date, including a stage in Tirreno-Adriatico, although his Tour de France was badly affected by a first-week crash and subsequent abandon.

Part of the QuickStep team since turning pro in 2018, Jakobsen will continue Team dsm-firmenich's sprinting success that dates back to Marcel Kittel success.

“From when I was in the younger age categories this was one of the big and upcoming teams in the biggest races such as the Tour de France. It was always something to look up to," he said.



"I don’t know everything, but I’ve had six good years in the peloton and learned from some great experienced riders who have been in the sport for over 10 years."



"I like to learn all the time at every race so I hope that I can motivate the young riders but also work together with the more experienced riders to create an optimal environment and atmosphere for everybody to excel; to chase wins and to do it together."

Team dsm-Firmenich head coach Rudi Kemna added that the aim of signing Jakobsen is to build the team’s sprinting side and that “Fabio has a really strong character, and he is a very determined and resilient individual. We’re looking forward to the coming years together as we bring our sprint group to the highest level.”

Jakobsen’s leadout train is expected to be bolstered by new signing and former Dutch National Champion Timo Roosen (Jumbo-Visma).

Soudal-QuickStep are expected to promote Tim Merlier to the role of leader sprinter but he is not expected to ride the 2024 Tour de France as Evenepoel targets overall success.