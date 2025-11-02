'I am a clean athlete and a person of integrity' – Oier Lazkano protests innocence following UCI suspension

Spanish racer has been provisionally suspended over 'unexplained abnormalities' in his Biological Passport

VILA REAL SANTO ANTONIO, PORTUGAL - FEBRUARY 21: Oier Lazkano of Spain and Team Red Bull - BORA - hansgrohe prior to the 51st Volta ao Algarve em Bicicleta, Stage 3 a 183.5km stage from Vila Real Santo Antonio to Tavira on February 21, 2025 in Vila Real Santo Antonio, Portugal. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Oier Lazkano at the 2025 Volta ao Algarve (Image credit: Getty Images)

Spanish Classics specialist Oier Lazkano has declared his innocence after being suspended from racing by the UCI due to irregularities in his Biological Passport between 2022 and 2024.

The now-former Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider was provisionally suspended by the sport's governing body last week over "unexplained abnormalities" in his Biological Passport in the years 2022, 2023, and 2024 while he raced for Movistar.

Lazkano – who finished on the podium of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Dwars door Vlaanderen during his time at Movistar – hadn't raced since Paris-Roubaix in April. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe swiftly moved to terminate his contract, stating, "We confirm that Oier Lazkano will no longer be part of our team."

In 2024, he won the Clásica Jaén, finished third at Kuurne, and took a surprise top 10 overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné before making his Tour de France debut.

