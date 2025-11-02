'I am a clean athlete and a person of integrity' – Oier Lazkano protests innocence following UCI suspension

Spanish Classics specialist Oier Lazkano has declared his innocence after being suspended from racing by the UCI due to irregularities in his Biological Passport between 2022 and 2024.

The now-former Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe rider was provisionally suspended by the sport's governing body last week over "unexplained abnormalities" in his Biological Passport in the years 2022, 2023, and 2024 while he raced for Movistar.

Lazkano – who finished on the podium of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne and Dwars door Vlaanderen during his time at Movistar – hadn't raced since Paris-Roubaix in April. Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe swiftly moved to terminate his contract, stating, "We confirm that Oier Lazkano will no longer be part of our team."

Now, Lazkano has issued a statement of his own, with Spanish newspaper AS reporting that he has denied any suggestion of doping or rule-breaking.

"I have never used doping substances or prohibited methods," Lazkano said. I am a clean athlete and a person of integrity. I will continue, with determination and transparency, to defend my name and professional dignity. My career has been built on effort, dedication, honesty, and daily work.

Lazkano added that he has put his faith "in the truth and in sporting justice", adding that he will battle to clear his name "with all necessary actions."

Lazkano, who turns 26 later this week, made headlines in the spring Classics season of 2023 when he raced in the breakaway almost all day long at Dwars door Vlaanderen to take second place at the line, later going on to win Boucles de la Mayenne, the Spanish national road title, and a stage of the Vuelta a Burgos.

In 2024, he won the Clásica Jaén, finished third at Kuurne, and took a surprise top 10 overall at the Critérium du Dauphiné before making his Tour de France debut.

He made a slow start to life at Red Bull-Bora-Hansgrohe, recording a string of anonymous results and DNFs through the early part of 2025 before his final race to date at Paris-Roubaix.