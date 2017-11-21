Pinarello pulls sexist advert after uproar

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Pinarello) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Pinarello)

Pinarello stirred up controversy Monday with the launch of its new e-bike called Nytro. In a wide-reaching press release and on its official Instagram account, pinarello_official, the high-end Italian bike manufacturer implied that women needed the extra assistance to keep up with men.

In its press release, Pinarello states it is marketing the Nytro to a range of cyclists from those who are out of shape because they have no time, to train to women who can't follow the pace when riding with men.

"Nytro aims at a wide target, from the one that has no time to train but would never miss a weekend ride with friends, to women who would like to follow easily the men's pace, or even the ones who desire to experience cycling as a new way of life, climbing easily and going downhill safely, enjoying every single minute on the bike," the press release stated.

Many members of the cycling community were angry with the marketing campaign, calling it sexist of the company to imply that women couldn't ride at the same speed as men without a motor.

However, Pinarello's offensive Nytro ad continued on its official instagram account that showed a portrait of a young woman with a caption that read: Emma, 24 years old, “Couple Rider”. Alongside the photo was a post that read, “I’ve always wanted to go cycling with my boyfriend but it seemed impossible. Soon everything will become possible.”

In stark contrast, a second Nytro ad showed a photo of a man in a business suit with a caption that read, “No time to work out during the week, but I would never miss a Sunday ride with my friends! Soon I’ll be able to fill the gap."

Pinarello has since pulled both ads from its social media channel. That hasn't stopped the cycling community from expressing concerns about the ad on Twitter, using the #PinarellNO

