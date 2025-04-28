'I thought it was Tadej Pogačar' – Rooijakkers able to laugh as 'ridiculous' spectator rides on course during Liège-Bastogne-Liège Femmes

By published

'Fan' in UAE Emirates jersey escorted off course by in-race marshal on motorbike after joining women's race 31km from the finish

This group of four containing Rooijakkers in orange formed after the incident 31km from the finish
This group of four containing Rooijakkers in orange formed after the incident 31km from the finish (Image credit: Getty Images)

A cycling spectator was in the headlines for all the wrong reasons after Liège-Bastogme-Liège Femmes, as a male 'fan' joined the race 31km from the finish and briefly rode behind Pauliena Rooijakkers (Fenix-Deceuninck), before being marshalled off the route by an in-race motorbike driver.

The man, who was wearing a UAE Team Emirates jersey, planned his moment to join the race after the Côte de la Redoute climb, pulling out of a side road and in between Rooijakkers and chaser Antonia Niedermaier (Canyon-SRAM zondacrypto), before his brief but idiotic moment in the spotlight came to an end.

James Moultrie
James Moultrie
News Writer

James Moultrie is a gold-standard NCTJ journalist who joined Cyclingnews as a News Writer in 2023 after originally contributing as a freelancer for eight months, during which time he also wrote for Eurosport, Rouleur and Cycling Weekly. Prior to joining the team he reported on races such as Paris-Roubaix and the Giro d’Italia Donne for Eurosport and has interviewed some of the sport’s top riders in Chloé Dygert, Lizzie Deignan and Wout van Aert. Outside of cycling, he spends the majority of his time watching other sports – rugby, football, cricket, and American Football to name a few.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.