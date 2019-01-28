Pidcock and Brammeier lead British team at cyclo-cross Worlds

Image 1 of 5 Tom Pidcock atop the podium (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 5 Tom Pidcock chases (Image credit: Luc Claessen/Getty Images) Image 3 of 5 Nikki Brammeier wins elite women's British Cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 4 of 5 Ben Tulett (Great Britain) wins the junior men's race at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 5 Ben Tulett (Great Britain) wins the junior men's race at the World Championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Newly crowned elite national champions Nikki Brammeier and Tom Pidcock will lead the British national team at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships, which will be held on February 2 and 3 in Bogense, Denmark.

"I've been really pleased with the consistent performances of our British cyclo-cross riders at World Cup level again this year, and it's been a real boost to the squad to see Tom Pidcock, Nikki Brammeier, Ben Tulett, Lewis Askey and Ben Turner on the podium throughout the season," said Matt Ellis, British Cycling's Cyclo-cross Co-ordinator in a press release.

Brammeier took her fourth title at the British Cyclo-cross Championships held at Kent's Cyclopark in mid-January. The elite women's team at the Worlds will also include Beth Crumpton and Helen Wyman.

Although Pidcock won his first elite national cyclo-cross title at the National Championships, he will lead a team of riders in the under-23 men's race at the World Championships. The team will also include Ben Turner and Thomas Mein, who were also on the podium at the National Championships in the elite men's race. The team is rounded out with Cameron Mason and Dan Tulett.

Pidcock won the junior world title in 2017 and is aiming to add the under-23 men's world title to his achievements. This year, he won the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup series in the under-23 category.

Ian Field will be the sole athlete representing Great Britain in the elite men's race at the World Championships.

Anna Kay, who finished second to Brammeier in the elite women’s race at the Nationals, will lead the under-23 women's team at the Worlds. She will be joined by Anna Flynn, Harriet Harnden and Maddie Wadsworth. Defending champion Evie Richards was forced to end her cyclo-cross season early due to a knee injury.

The junior men’s team will include defending world champion Ben Tulett, Lewis Askey, Oliver Draffan, Rory McGuire and Simon Wylie.

"We have some real medal hopes in the team we've selected for this year's world championships and I think we have some strong chances across the board, but similarly we have some riders who will benefit from the experience of racing at such a high level,” Ellis said.

"Rory McGuire, Simon Wylie and Cameron Mason are all in the first year of their respective age categories, while Anna Flynn, Harriet Harnden and Maddie Wadsworth are junior riders racing in the under-23 category, so this presents a good development opportunity for them," who noted that the team has experience racing on the Worlds course.

"The course in Bogense was a venue in last year's World Cup series, in which Pidcock won the under-23 men's race and Helen Wyman came second in the elite women's race. There have been a couple of slight alterations to the course, but we are mainly familiar with the layout and we know the weather conditions will be a big factor in how the racing plays out so we can prepare accordingly.

"All the riders and staff are looking forward to competing at the world championships and I’m confident we can use the momentum we’ve built throughout the world cup series to end our season on a high.”

Great Britain Cycling Team for the 2019 UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

Elite women

Nikki Brammeier

Beth Crumpton

Helen Wyman

Elite men

Ian Field

Under-23 women

Anna Flynn

Harriet Harnden

Anna Kay

Maddie Wadsworth

Under-23 men

Cameron Mason

Thomas Mein

Tom Pidcock

Dan Tulett

Ben Turner

Junior men

Lewis Askey

Oliver Draffan

Rory McGuire

Ben Tulett

Simon Wylie