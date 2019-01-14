Pidcock, Brammeier secure British cyclo-cross titles

Image 1 of 5 Tom Pidcock wins elite men's British cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 2 of 5 Tom Pidcock wins elite men's British cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 3 of 5 Nikki Brammeier wins elite women's British Cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 4 of 5 Nikki Brammeier wins elite women's British Cyclo-cross title (Image credit: 5311 Media) Image 5 of 5 Tom Pidcock (Great Britain). (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Tom Pidcock (TP Racing) claimed his first elite men's national cyclo-cross title as Nikki Brammeier (Mudiiita) won her fourth elite women's title at the British Cyclo-cross Championships at Kent’s Cyclopark on Sunday.

Pidcock dominated the men's race to take a solo win, while Brammeier had a battle against under-23 rider Anna Kay, with Helen Wyman finishing third.

Pidcock celebrated with his superman celebration as he crossed the line alone.

"The national championships is always one of the goals of my season, and it’s nice knowing I’ve got the elite jersey to wear in every race I do next season. The World Championships (February 2-3) and the two World Cups over the next two weekends are the main goals now," said Pidcock via British Cycling.

Pidcock took the lead of the men's race on the second lap and consistently put time into the field over the remainder of the race. He finished a minute ahead of runner-up Ben Turner (Corendon Circus) took silver, with Thomas Mein (Tarteletto-Isorex) in third place. Five-time champion Ian Field (Neon-Velo Cycling Team) finished fourth.

In the women's race, Brammeier had a challenger in Anna Kay (Experza-Footlogix). Howevera mechanical on the penultimate lap that ended Kay's chances of winning the elite title. As Brammeier pulled ahead for the victory, Kay wound up in a battle for second with Helen Wyman.

"I'm so happy – I really wanted this," said Brammeier, who last won the title in 2017.

"Last year I lost out to Helen after a really good race, and today it was a really tough battle with Anna. I was attacking as she got the mechanical, so it was rubbish for her, but she was so strong today – it’s good to see what the future looks like.”