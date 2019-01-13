Brammeier wins elite women's British cyclo-cross title
Kay takes silver and Wyman bronze
Elite Women: -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nikki Brammeier (GBr)
|0:43:43
|2
|Emma Knight (GBr)
|0:00:46
|3
|Helen Wyman (GBr)
|0:00:53
|4
|Jennifer Forrester (GBr)
|0:01:40
|5
|Jodie Janes (GBr)
|0:01:50
|6
|Sophie Thackray (GBr)
|0:03:12
|7
|Annabel Simpson (GBr)
|0:04:32
|8
|Fiona Turnbull (GBr)
|0:04:48
|9
|Bethany Crumpton (GBr)
|0:05:14
|10
|Katy Simcock (GBr)
|0:05:24
|11
|Rebecca Preece (GBr)
|0:05:25
|12
|Ruby Miller (GBr)
|0:06:03
|13
|Christina Wiejak (GBr)
|0:06:20
|14
|Clare Ross (GBr)
|0:06:34
|15
|Marie Lynn (GBr)
|0:07:09
|16
|Fran Whyte (GBr)
|0:07:35
|17
|Melissa Baker (GBr)
|18
|Gemma Melton (GBr)
|0:08:33
|19
|Lily Greenhalgh (GBr)
|20
|Elspeth Grace (GBr)
|21
|Ffion James (GBr)
|22
|Lindy Larkin (GBr)
|23
|Xan Crees (GBr)
|24
|Lydia Brookes (GBr)
|25
|Lauren Cracknell (GBr)
|26
|Emily Ashwood (GBr)
|27
|Kate Robson (GBr)
|28
|Phoebe Sneddon (GBr)
|29
|Carly Hughes (GBr)
|30
|Cecilia Hime (GBr)
|31
|Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
|32
|Victoria Strila (GBr)
|33
|Cassandra Mackintosh (GBr)
|34
|Anna Kay (GBr)
|35
|Bethany Rolf (GBr)
|36
|Alison Lewis (GBr)
|37
|Laura Owler (GBr)
|DNF
|Isobel Beattie (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Transfer Mechanics: Analysing teams 2020 - Part 1How AG2R, Astana, Bahrain, Bora played the market
-
Munro wins junior women's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsGunsalas and Zoerner complete US 1-2-3
-
Strohmeyer takes junior men's title at Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsCarter takes second, Leliveld third
-
Gold for West on home soil at under-23 women's Pan-American Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsAll-Canadian podium completed by Gilligan and McGill
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy