Brammeier wins elite women's British cyclo-cross title

Kay takes silver and Wyman bronze

Nikki Brammeier (Great Britain).

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nikki Brammeier (GBr)0:43:43
2Emma Knight (GBr)0:00:46
3Helen Wyman (GBr)0:00:53
4Jennifer Forrester (GBr)0:01:40
5Jodie Janes (GBr)0:01:50
6Sophie Thackray (GBr)0:03:12
7Annabel Simpson (GBr)0:04:32
8Fiona Turnbull (GBr)0:04:48
9Bethany Crumpton (GBr)0:05:14
10Katy Simcock (GBr)0:05:24
11Rebecca Preece (GBr)0:05:25
12Ruby Miller (GBr)0:06:03
13Christina Wiejak (GBr)0:06:20
14Clare Ross (GBr)0:06:34
15Marie Lynn (GBr)0:07:09
16Fran Whyte (GBr)0:07:35
17Melissa Baker (GBr)
18Gemma Melton (GBr)0:08:33
19Lily Greenhalgh (GBr)
20Elspeth Grace (GBr)
21Ffion James (GBr)
22Lindy Larkin (GBr)
23Xan Crees (GBr)
24Lydia Brookes (GBr)
25Lauren Cracknell (GBr)
26Emily Ashwood (GBr)
27Kate Robson (GBr)
28Phoebe Sneddon (GBr)
29Carly Hughes (GBr)
30Cecilia Hime (GBr)
31Charlotte Heywood-Mahe (GBr)
32Victoria Strila (GBr)
33Cassandra Mackintosh (GBr)
34Anna Kay (GBr)
35Bethany Rolf (GBr)
36Alison Lewis (GBr)
37Laura Owler (GBr)
DNFIsobel Beattie (GBr)

