Peter Sagan headlines Sagan Fondo in California - Gallery

Former world champion showcases Slovakian national champion's jersey
Image 1 of 23
Image 2 of 23
Image 3 of 23
Image 4 of 23
Image 5 of 23
Image 6 of 23
Image 7 of 23
Image 8 of 23
Image 9 of 23
Image 10 of 23
Image 11 of 23
Image 12 of 23
Image 13 of 23
Image 14 of 23
Image 15 of 23
Image 16 of 23
Image 17 of 23
Image 18 of 23
Image 19 of 23
Image 20 of 23
Image 21 of 23
Image 22 of 23
Image 23 of 23
Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) headlined his own event, the Sagan Fondo, in Windsor, Northern California, last week. Bora-Hansgrohe Teammate Maciej Bodnar rode alongside the three-time world champion at the event, which also saw former professional Levi Leipheimer ride.
Fans and cyclists were given the opportunity to ride alongside Sagan on three different route lengths through the hills and vineyards outside of Windsor, with Sagan and Bodnar opting for the longest 110-kilometre/70-mile route.
At the start/finish village in the centre of the town, participants were able to enjoy paella and local beers with Sagan, who also posed for selfies, signed autographs and presented awards to the best riders through the timed sections of the event.
After Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) became the new elite men's world champion last month, Sagan switched to the Slovakian national champion's jersey for the first time in three years. Rainbow bands of the former world champion feature on the sleeves and collar of the new jersey.
Sagan works closely with his sponsors Specialized, 100% and Osmo, who are all based in California. Alongside the road edition of the Sagan Fondo in Windsor, Sagan also attends the gravel edition of the Sagan Fondo in Truckee, California, after the spring Classics in May.
Click through the gallery above for a look at the event and learn more about the 2019 Sagan Fondos here.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy