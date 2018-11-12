Peter Sagan headlines Sagan Fondo in California - Gallery

Image 1 of 23 Bodnar and Peter Sagan led a large group for most of the day's riding (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 2 of 23 Peter Sagan rides alongside participants through the vineyards (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 3 of 23 Peter Sagan poses after the event (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 4 of 23 Bodnar and Sagan chat during the ride (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 5 of 23 Fans grab selfies with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 6 of 23 Peter Sagan poses with Peter Sagan (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 7 of 23 Peter Sagan rode his Sagan Collection S-Works Roubaix for the event (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 8 of 23 Rainbow arm bands of the former world champion feature prominently on Peter Sagan's new jersey (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 9 of 23 Peter Sagan weaves through fans (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 10 of 23 Bodnar and Sagan lead the bunch (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 11 of 23 Maciej Bodnar smiles for the camera (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 12 of 23 Thumbs up from Maciej Bodnar (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 13 of 23 Fans got to ride alongside the three-time world champion (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 14 of 23 All smiles from Peter Sagan (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 15 of 23 Peter Sagan wore his Slovakian national champion jersey after Alejandro Valverde won the world championships in Austria (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 16 of 23 Bodnar grabs a photo of Peter Sagan at the startline where Levi Leipheimer was also in attendance (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 17 of 23 A closer look at Peter Sagan's new kit (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 18 of 23 Autumn leaves and a blue sky for the Sagan Fondo in Northern California (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 19 of 23 Peter Sagan climbs in Northern California (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 20 of 23 Maciej Bodnar and Peter Sagan lead the bunch (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 21 of 23 More selfies for Peter Sagan (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 22 of 23 Peter Sagan signed autographs for fans after the event (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful) Image 23 of 23 Bodnar and Sagan refuel at one of three food stops during the ride (Image credit: Christopher Keiser/Sportful)

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) headlined his own event, the Sagan Fondo, in Windsor, Northern California, last week. Bora-Hansgrohe Teammate Maciej Bodnar rode alongside the three-time world champion at the event, which also saw former professional Levi Leipheimer ride.

Fans and cyclists were given the opportunity to ride alongside Sagan on three different route lengths through the hills and vineyards outside of Windsor, with Sagan and Bodnar opting for the longest 110-kilometre/70-mile route.

At the start/finish village in the centre of the town, participants were able to enjoy paella and local beers with Sagan, who also posed for selfies, signed autographs and presented awards to the best riders through the timed sections of the event.

After Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) became the new elite men's world champion last month, Sagan switched to the Slovakian national champion's jersey for the first time in three years. Rainbow bands of the former world champion feature on the sleeves and collar of the new jersey.

Sagan works closely with his sponsors Specialized, 100% and Osmo, who are all based in California. Alongside the road edition of the Sagan Fondo in Windsor, Sagan also attends the gravel edition of the Sagan Fondo in Truckee, California, after the spring Classics in May.

