Peter Sagan enjoys a biathlon race at Bora-Hansgrohe get together - Gallery
German WorldTour team gathers in Austria to plan for 2019 season
The Bora-Hansgrohe gathered in East Tirol, Austria this week for some off-season mountain biking, biathlon and rock climbing as the team planned and prepared for the 2019 season and enjoyed some team-building activities.
The camp opened with a cycling biathlon race between riders and team staff. Peter Sagan posted a video on Twitter showing how the mass-start race included a lap on a mountain bike, target shooting from a laying position, followed for some unexplained hammering of nails into a tree stump and another ride on the mountain bike.
A few obscenities were bleeped out but Sagan seemed to have a lot of fun.
Rock climbing followed on the second day, with staff and riders carefully and tightly secured, crawled their up the steep Austrian Galitzenklamm. Other moments during the get together were used to meet and greet new riders and undergo fittings with new sponsors.
Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of the best photos from the Bora-Hansgrohe get together.
