Peter Sagan enjoys a biathlon race at Bora-Hansgrohe get together - Gallery

Image 1 of 17 Peter Sagan takes aim (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 2 of 17 Juraj Sagan tries his hand at rock climbing (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 3 of 17 Rafał Majka hits the nail on the head (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 4 of 17 Naili hitting was part of the team bonding process (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 5 of 17 Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 Map (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 6 of 17 Peter Sagan with Ralph Denk pose for photographs (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 7 of 17 Ralph Denk was happy his team was in Austria (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 8 of 17 Are these Bora-Hansgrohe's best climbers (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 9 of 17 Don't look down (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 10 of 17 (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 11 of 17 Climbing is about team work (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 12 of 17 The only way is up (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 13 of 17 Marcus Burghardt gets a push off (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 14 of 17 The mountain bike race is underway (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 15 of 17 Off-season camps are about building bridges (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 16 of 17 Descents can be as tearing as climbs (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages) Image 17 of 17 The Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff gathered in Austria to prepare for the 2019 season (Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)

The Bora-Hansgrohe gathered in East Tirol, Austria this week for some off-season mountain biking, biathlon and rock climbing as the team planned and prepared for the 2019 season and enjoyed some team-building activities.

The camp opened with a cycling biathlon race between riders and team staff. Peter Sagan posted a video on Twitter showing how the mass-start race included a lap on a mountain bike, target shooting from a laying position, followed for some unexplained hammering of nails into a tree stump and another ride on the mountain bike.

A few obscenities were bleeped out but Sagan seemed to have a lot of fun.

Rock climbing followed on the second day, with staff and riders carefully and tightly secured, crawled their up the steep Austrian Galitzenklamm. Other moments during the get together were used to meet and greet new riders and undergo fittings with new sponsors.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of the best photos from the Bora-Hansgrohe get together.