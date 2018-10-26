Trending

Peter Sagan enjoys a biathlon race at Bora-Hansgrohe get together - Gallery

German WorldTour team gathers in Austria to plan for 2019 season

Image 1 of 17

Peter Sagan takes aim

Peter Sagan takes aim
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 2 of 17

Juraj Sagan tries his hand at rock climbing

Juraj Sagan tries his hand at rock climbing
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 3 of 17

Rafał Majka hits the nail on the head

Rafał Majka hits the nail on the head
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 4 of 17

Naili hitting was part of the team bonding process

Naili hitting was part of the team bonding process
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 5 of 17

Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 Map

Giro d'Italia: Stage 1 Map
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 6 of 17

Peter Sagan with Ralph Denk pose for photographs

Peter Sagan with Ralph Denk pose for photographs
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 7 of 17

Ralph Denk was happy his team was in Austria

Ralph Denk was happy his team was in Austria
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 8 of 17

Are these Bora-Hansgrohe's best climbers

Are these Bora-Hansgrohe's best climbers
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Don't look down

Don't look down

Don't look down
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 10 of 17

(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 11 of 17

Climbing is about team work

Climbing is about team work
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
The only way is up

The only way is up

The only way is up
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 13 of 17

Marcus Burghardt gets a push off

Marcus Burghardt gets a push off
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 14 of 17

The mountain bike race is underway

The mountain bike race is underway
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 15 of 17

Off-season camps are about building bridges

Off-season camps are about building bridges
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 16 of 17

Descents can be as tearing as climbs

Descents can be as tearing as climbs
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)
Image 17 of 17

The Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff gathered in Austria to prepare for the 2019 season

The Bora-Hansgrohe riders and staff gathered in Austria to prepare for the 2019 season
(Image credit: Bora-hansgrohe / VeloImages)

The Bora-Hansgrohe gathered in East Tirol, Austria this week for some off-season mountain biking, biathlon and rock climbing as the team planned and prepared for the 2019 season and enjoyed some team-building activities.

The camp opened with a cycling biathlon race between riders and team staff. Peter Sagan posted a video on Twitter showing how the mass-start race included a lap on a mountain bike, target shooting from a laying position, followed for some unexplained hammering of nails into a tree stump and another ride on the mountain bike.

A few obscenities were bleeped out but Sagan seemed to have a lot of fun.

Rock climbing followed on the second day, with staff and riders carefully and tightly secured, crawled their up the steep Austrian Galitzenklamm. Other moments during the get together were used to meet and greet new riders and undergo fittings with new sponsors.

Click or swipe through the gallery above for a selection of the best photos from the Bora-Hansgrohe get together.