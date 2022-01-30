Persico the revelation of the Cyclo-cross Worlds

Silvia Persico of Italy took the bronze medal in Fayetteville at the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships

At the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships in Fayetteville, just behind the fascinating battle between eventual winner Marianne Vos and Lucinda Brand was an equally intense fight between their Dutch teammate Ceylin Carmen del Alvarado and the unexpected figure of Italian Silvia Persico.

There was some foreshadowing of the 24-year-old Italian's bronze medal-winning performance that broke what has been a Dutch blockade of cyclo-cross Worlds podiums for the past two years. Persico rocketed around the course in Friday's team relay, and her power helped the Italians take an upset victory over the USA and Belgium.

Persico said the team relay victory gave her extra motivation and confidence for Saturday's elite women's race but the podium result was still a bit of a surprise.

"I didn't expect it, although I was hoping for it," Persico said. "I still don't believe it and when I do, I will be happy. A bronze that means a lot. In the last months I made many sacrifices."

She had a brilliant start, sprinting behind teammate Eva Lechner from the second row and chasing in fourth behind Brand, Alvarado and Vos on the second lap. She buried herself to get across to Alvarado on lap three but Vos and Brand had already gone clear.

"In the second lap when I could see them ahead I started to believe," Persico explained. "I knew I had to chase her down because it would be a lot easier for me."

However, much like Vos refusing to pull through for Brand, Alvarado was equally cold-blooded and would not work. "Once I passed her, [Ceylin] wouldn't pull through with me and the group was coming closer so I decided to take the front and fight for myself."

Alvarado put in an attack on the final lap that Persico closed down but it was one of the final bends on the course that was Alvarado's undoing - she was off the bike in a sharp corner and Persico rocketed away to the last medal spot.

"I knew because the director told me but I didn't know if she crashed or had a mechanical, I didn't look back anymore. I just went for it."

Persico had a great first full season of international racing and scored a fine win at the Italian championships. She races on the road for Valcar but says she enjoys cyclo-cross more.

"I like cyclo-cross more because it's more of an individual sport, on the road it's more of a team win and at the moment I am more working for others."

Look for Persico to land on many more cyclo-cross podiums in the future.