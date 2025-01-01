Pauline Ferrand-Prévot shows off Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 jersey on New Year's Day

Visma-Lease a Bike stays true to the team's iconic yellow and black colours

After transferring from Ineos-Grenadiers to Visma-Lease a Bike in 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot showed off her new team's trademark yellow and black colours on New Year's Day.

"Et bonjour 2025," Ferrand-Prévot posted to Instagram on January 1 wearing the colours of her new team for the first time.

