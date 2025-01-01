Pauline Ferrand-Prévot shows off Visma-Lease a Bike 2025 jersey on New Year's Day

After transferring from Ineos-Grenadiers to Visma-Lease a Bike in 2025, Pauline Ferrand-Prévot showed off her new team's trademark yellow and black colours on New Year's Day.

"Et bonjour 2025," Ferrand-Prévot posted to Instagram on January 1 wearing the colours of her new team for the first time.

Ferrand-Prévot has focused on her off-road career over the past five seasons, but after claiming gold in the cross-country mountain bike event at the Paris Olympic Games in July, she indicated her desire to return to road racing and to try to win the Tour de France Femmes.

It was officially announced after the Olympics that she had signed a three-year contract with Visma-Lease a Bike.

Visma-Lease a Bike also unveiled their 2025 kit on January 1 in an official press release and on social media. The jersey stays true to the team's iconic yellow and black colours, keeping the full design unchanged.

Wout van Aert, Jonas Vingegaard and Marianne Vos will lead the men's and women's teams, respectively, and were also pictured wearing the 2025 team kit, alongside some new teammates Ferrand-Prévot and Simon Yates.

"Staying true to our yellow and black. Embodying The Power of the Beehive," the team wrote on Instagram.

Pauline Ferrand-Prévot in her new Visma-Lease a Bike kit for 2025 (Image credit: Visma-Lease a Bike)

Ferrand-Prévot's decision to retire from a sparkling off-road career, leave Ineos Grenadiers and return to road racing with Visma-Lease a Bike has been one of the most talked about transfers of the year, with her former Rabobank teammate Vos saying, "It's fantastic to have her in the team again.

"I've been racing with her [in previous years], and it's quite a while ago. First of all, knowing that she was coming back to road cycling was already exciting, but to be next to her in the team will be great," Vos said from the Tour de France Femmes in August.

Although Ferrand-Prévot hasn't raced a full road season since 2018, outside of competing at the French Road Championships in 2019 and 2021, she will be a key rider to watch on the 2025 Women's WorldTour.

The French rider made history in the 2014-2015 season at the age of 23 when she became the first cyclist to hold world titles in the three disciplines simultaneously. She won the elite women's road race world title in 2014 Ponferrada, the XCO cross-country world title in 2015 in Vallnord, and the cyclo-cross world title in 2015 in Tabor. Since then, she has amassed a total of 15 elite world titles across road, mountain bike, cyclocross and gravel.

Her extensive success and experience in road racing will undoubtedly add to the team's overall strength alongside Vos, Fem van Empel and new signing Marion Bunel during the 2025 season.